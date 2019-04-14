Home States Karnataka

EC issues notice after activist states ‘errors’ in JD(S) Hassan candidate Prajwal Revanna’s papers

Social activist TJ Abraham said that Prajwal didn’t write about his assets and liabilities in detail and had gian a false affidavit along with his nomination papers.

Published: 14th April 2019 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2019 06:40 AM   |  A+A-

Prajwal Revanna

JD(S) general secretary Prajwal Revanna (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

HASSAN:  The Election Commission issued a notice to the Deputy Commissioner and District Electoral Officer Priyanka Mary Francis on Saturday, asking her to re-examine nomination papers filed by JD(S) candidate Prajwal Revanna and send a report at the earliest. The notice was issued following a written complaint by social activist TJ Abraham, where he said that Prajwal allegedly submitted false affidavit along with his nomination papers.

Sources said, in his complaint, the activist stated that Prajwal didn’t write about his assets and liabilities in detail. Earlier, BJP’s Hassan candidate A Manju had also given a written complaint to the deputy commissioner about Prajwal, demanding her to reject the nomination papers, following incomplete and false affidavit filed along with nomination papers recently.

Manju also stated that Prajwal didn’t mention the huge share he has in Drone Works Force Limited and Adikar Ventures - two multinational companies. Speaking to TNIE, 

DC Priyanka said that the EC has forwarded the complaint filed by TJ Abraham. “We will send the written reply to the EC and we are not entitled to look in to the affidavit. Also, it can be a question in the court of law later. We also sought the reply of the candidate in this connection,” she added.

TAGS
India elections General elections 2019 2019 Lok Sabha polls 2019 Lok Sabha elections Prajwal Revanna Prajwala Revanna nomination Prajwal Revanna false affidavit TJ Abraham

Comments

