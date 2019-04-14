Home States Karnataka

Empty chairs welcome former HD Deve Gowda at Kuruba convention in Tumakuru

The backward class said that they had decided to defeat Deve Gowda as he had ignored Siddaramaiah politically on many occasions.

Published: 14th April 2019 06:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2019 06:54 AM   |  A+A-

There were more empty chairs than people at the Kuruba community convention in Tumakuru on Saturday

There were more empty chairs than people at the Kuruba community convention in Tumakuru on Saturday

By Devaraj B Hirehalli 
Express News Service

TUMAKURU: Former prime minister HD Deve Gowda was in a rather embarrassing situation at a Kuruba community convention held here on Saturday. While the venue is meant for at least 5,000 people, Gowda addressed a gathering of just 1,000 and the rest were empty chairs. Sources said the convention failed to attract people from the community because of former chief minister Siddaramaiah.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

KN Rajanna, a backward class leader, said, “The community leadership has passed a resolution to defeat Deve Gowda as he had snubbed Siddaramaiah politically on many occasions, especially during the last Assembly elections in Chamundeshwari.” Interestingly, in order to impress the community, Gowda tried to drive home a point that he will not let Mysuru candidate Vijayashankar down. Vijayashankar is a Kuruba leader and Siddaramaiah’s pick. “Siddaramaiah and I will ensure his victory,” he said. When asked about the poor turnout, Suresh Babu, the organiser, said people had just started to gather when Gowda came to the venue. Besides, the JD(S) supremo also left the venue early as he had to attend a Rahul Gandhi rally. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
HD Deve Gowda Siddaramaiah HD Deve Gowda empty rally India elections General elections 2019 2019 Lok Sabha polls 2019 Lok Sabha elections

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
15-year-old Krishna
Meet Krishna, the girl who goes on a horse to give her examination
TNIE Explores: Carnatic Open Mic in Chennai
Gallery
On the 128th birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar, let us take a look at some of the powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution. (File Photo | EPS)
BR Ambedkar birth anniversary: Check out 10 powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution
With just weeks away from ICC World Cup 2019, check out Virender Sehwag's 15-member Indian squad for cricket's biggest extravaganza. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out Virender Sehwag's Indian squad for ICC World Cup 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp