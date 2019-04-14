Healing Touch: Karnataka auto driver who turned saviour of leprosy patients

Ramkrishna Badseshi By

KALABURAGI: Much like Abhimanyu of the Mahabharata, Hanumant Devanoor (46) probably learnt many of life’s lessons while he was still in his mother’s womb. He has also taken it upon himself to break a vicious circle — of discrimination and neglect faced by patients of leprosy, a disease his mother contracted when she was carrying him. For two decades now, Hanumant’s mornings begin with bandaging the wounds of leprosy patients, who are all residents of the Mahatma Gandhi Leprosy Colony on Aland Road on the outskirts of Kalaburagi City. The colony itself took shape due to his efforts. And it has been his battleground ever since, where he fights against the taboo that surrounds the disease.

Hanumant, an autorickshaw driver, starts attending to the 175 residents of the colony around 9 am, cleaning and bandaging their sores for the next two-and-a-half hours. He then leaves for his daily work of ferrying passengers in his autorickshaw.

Hanumant sets aside Rs 3,500 from his monthly earnings towards purchasing bandages and other necessary material for dressing their skin lesions. “Health officials used to come to the colony twice or thrice a year to give dressing materials. They asked the patients to visit the Primary Health Centre in Manikeshwara Colony, which was inconvenient for them,” he says.

For now, the colony residents are thankful for Hanumant’s healing touch, which goes far beyond tending to the physical sores. His efforts led to an earning opportunity for leprosy-free young girls in the colony after the Sasakawa-India Leprosy Foundation in New Delhi provided them six sewing machines. Thanks to his endeavours, six youths run autorickshaws while one operates a taxi and another runs a tam-tam. Six others run a DTP centre in the city.

A colony resident, Devendrappa Pujari, says, “Hanumant is not only the son of Saroobai, he is the son of Mahatma Gandhi Leprosy Colony.”And like a devoted son, Hanumant attends to each sufferer with patience and care, just the way he started when he was a small child, nursing his mother’s wounds. Saroobai contracted the bacterial disease during pregnancy. Her husband deserted her when Hanumant was one year old, taking his older son and daughter along with him and leaving Hanumant and another daughter with her.

Pushed to dire straits, Saroobai started begging in front of the Sharanabasaveshwara temple and other temples in the city. When Hanumant turned five, she wanted to enrol him in a school. Fearing that he may not get admission if she accompanied him, Saroobai sent him with someone else for the admission process. But when Hanumant was in Class 2, some of his teachers saw him sitting on his mother’s lap. That was the last day he could attend school, he says, tears filling his eyes.

“From that day, I started helping my mother in begging and started dressing her wounds. Later on, I started bandaging other leprosy patients in the colony and it became a part of my life,” he recalls. “I even married the daughter of a leprosy-affected couple because she would understand my motive in serving them,” he adds.His wife, Basamma, used to help pregnant women suffering from leprosy, and even assisted about 50 of them during the child delivery. She stopped this work about four years ago, and now educates them about the benefits of hospital deliveries.

Hanumant, who is now the president of Mahatma Gandhi Hyderabad Karnataka Leprosy Seva Trust of Kalaburagi, is also the person who got the colony for leprosy patients set up here.Hanumant, however, has not been one to rest on his past laurels. A couple of years back, he met the Kalaburagi Palike Commissioner, P. Sunilkumar with a request to help build toilets for the houses. All the 80 houses now have toilets, and the process of fixing a water tank on each is under progress. The colony also has a small dressing room, which the residents built by pooling in money, as well as a beautiful garden with a statue of Mahatma Gandhi. Much more, however, needs to be done by the government, says Hanumant.

ASHRAYA FOR ALL

The leprosy patients used to live in shanties on Aland Road until 1999, when a fire burnt down 26 huts. Hanumant, who was 26 at the time, met then Deputy Commissioner Anilkumar Jha with the help of then corporator Vajrakumar Kiwade and briefed him about the pitiable condition of the leprosy patients. The DC brought this to the attention of then Housing Minister late Qamarul Islam. Jha and Islam then visited the locality, and sanctioned 80 houses there under the Ashraya Scheme. Six other people suffering from leprosy built houses with their own money later on.

Hail Hanumant

Hanumant was awarded by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment in 2015. The then Vice president Hamid Ansari presented the award to him for his service to leprosy patients. He has also been felicitated by the International Leprosy Union.