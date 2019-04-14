Home States Karnataka

Its a fight between Vamshoday and Anthyodaya: Narendra Modi

Modi said Congress and its allies feel disturbed when he created a museum to mark the Jallianwala Bagh massacre and for introducing long pending One Rank One Pension.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with party candidates during a Vijaya Sankalap election rally. (Photo | PTI)

By Vincent D'Souza
Express News Service

MANGALURU: Continuing his tirade against Congress and Mahagatbandhan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday tried to brand them as 'anti-nationals' and dynasts from whom the country cannot expect anything better.

Addressing a rally attended by more than a lakh people at Nehru Maidan, he said he came down heavily on the opposition parties for asking evidence on surgical strikes, for allegedly questioning the valour of the armed forces, calling the army chief 'Gali ka goonda' and 'jhoota'. “Should they be ashamed? But will they feel so?”, he asked as the crowd responded with a loud 'No'. Modi then said they will feel ashamed if they have honour but they don't have it.

He said Congress and its allies feel disturbed when he created a museum to mark the Jallianwala Bagh massacre and for introducing long pending One Rank One Pension (OROP).

The Prime Minister described the opposition parties as 'Vamshoday' and his own as 'Anthyoday'. “While Vamshoday gives rise to corruption, injustice, look down upon its tall leaders, only raises the slogans of poverty alleviation, appeasement politics and family politics, the Anthyoday politics will work for the betterment of the country and the last man in the society. It is because of this that people with broken footwear could receive awards like Padmashri, he said.

Stating that Congress which promoted dynastic politics even failed to create a memorial in the name of former president of India Dr Radhakrishnan, he said Congress is suffering for its mistakes in 21st
century.

Further, he said Cong-JDS and other such parties are inspired by family politics while our nationalism. They will try to give the benefit of governance to even the last person of their family while BJP will try to benefit the last person of the society.

He said those who escaped from the country after taking huge loans will not be spared even if they are hiding anywhere in the world. “Already three person are in jail - Mishelle, Saxsena and Mr Talwar. If three have come, they should also know others will also come.

He termed the JDS-Congress govt in state as rivals of farmers by accusing them of creating hurdles in depositing PM-Kisan Yojana first installment cash incentives in farmers account as they are yet to give
the list.

Stating that a small mistake during the last assembly election in state-led to loss as the BJP did not get a majority. Will Karnataka allow such loss again? You should bridge the gap with interest, he said.

