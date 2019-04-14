Rahul Gandhi fails to draw ‘rebel’ leaders back to fold in Karnataka

By Express News Service

MANDYA/KOLAR/CHITRADURGA : Congress unleashed its biggest ‘vote getter’ Rahul Gandhi on Kolar, Chitradurga and Mandya on Saturday. While in Kolar, Rahul sought to rejuvenate the chances of Congressstrongman KH Muniyappa who has won seven-consecutive elections and suffers from anti-incumbency, while in Chitradurga he sought to offer some shine to the campaign of Chandrappa who is seeking re-election after his first win in 2014.

In Chitradurga, Rahul cut short his speech and walked over to ex-CM Siddaramaiah, hugged him and did the most unusual thing — he led Siddaramaiah to where Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy was sitting and together they held hands and raised them in a grand unity gesture as the crowd roared in encouragement.

In Mandya his strategy was to announce in clear terms that the Congress is seriously backing Nikhil Kumar, Kumaraswamy’s son. But in a major setback, the Congress chief failed to bring back disgruntled local Congress leaders.All hopes that the unhappy leaders — Cheluvanaraya Swamy, TM Narendraswami and Ramesh Bandesiddegowda would come back and attend the rally, were dashed with all three choosing to stay away. Undaunted by their absence, Rahul called upon the Congress workers to work together.