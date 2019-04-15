Home States Karnataka

A plateful of worries for Rizwan 

Coalition’s only minority candidate has to contend with Muslim rivals and splitting of votes 

Published: 15th April 2019 02:16 AM

Bangalore Central Congress candidate Rizwan Arshad campaigns at the constituency with party workers | express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Rizwan Arshad, a sitting MLC, was picked up by the Congress for Bangaluru Central Lok Sabha seat, for being a young articulate leader who had caught the party chief’s attention. The fact that Bangalore Central has a large minority vote bank was the obvious reason behind the choice. 
But the Congress, famous for its self-defeating infighting, rarely sees a young leader come up without sweating it out. How Rizwan Arshad would fare this time -- he lost the 2014 poll -- depends on other influences and undercurrents at work in the background.  

Rizwan is backed by cabinet minister Zameer Ahmed Khan, who quit the JD(S) and joined the Congress. He also enjoys the support of Shantinagar MLA N A Haris, Sarvagnanagar MLA K J George, KPCC president Dinesh Gundu Rao and former CM Siddaramaiah, and of course, the JD(S). But is that enough to take him past the finish line?

Rizwan, who is also the only minority candidate, needs much more if he has to make up the 1.3-lakh vote deficit that cost him a win in 2014. Rizwan, a Mysuru lad and Youth Congress leader, hasn’t been able to shake off his ‘outsider’ tag in the constituency, where he is pitted against two-time BJP MP P C Mohan, who has a strong presence here.  

This time too, Rizwan has a thorn in the side -- former minister and seven-time MLA Roshan Baig (Shivajinagar), a serious contender who had lobbied hard for the ticket and even made multiple visits to Delhi to meet senior Congress leaders. He couldn’t convert all the support he enjoys in the party into a ticket, and had to step aside for Rizwan, who he considers an interloper.
A disillusioned Baig had called AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal “bewakoof” (fool) and expressed displeasure over KPCC president Dinesh Gundu Rao and former CM Siddaramaiah. He had also bordered on rebellion with his statement that “Muslims should not consider supporting Congress as inevitable, simply because of the fear of the BJP”.

When contacted, Baig told TNIE, “I am campaigning for candidate Rizwan Arshad.”
There is other rivalry at play. Zameer Ahmed is working for Rizwan’s win, but is apprehensive that the latter could emerge a bigger Muslim leader than him, and be a challenger in future. Zameer was a JD(S) candidate here in 2009, and polled 1.6 lakh votes. A lot depends on whether Zameer gives this campaign his best shot.

Rizwan’s other problem is an upset H T Sangliana, former Bangalore Central MP and supercop, who is unhappy that the Christian community was overlooked for a ticket. Sangliana, a popular leader who inspired at least three Kannada films, was so pained that the resigned from the primary membership of the Congress and also refused to speak to Venugopal and K J George. Sangliana, whose unhappiness could prove costly for Rizwan, was not reachable.

But the bigger challenge is independent candidate Prakash Raj. As one political pundit put it, “Prakash Raj, who has been vocally fighting PM Modi and started campaigning months before elections were declared, will not get a single BJP vote. But he will split the secular votes that would have otherwise gone to coalition candidate Rizwan.’’
The I-T raids on Rizwan’s aides, which he dismissed as misuse of the department by the BJP, is another niggling worry.    

