Suresh Angadi piggybacks on PM Modi's popularity, Congress trails in Belgaum

The Marathi vote is crucial in this election, with MES going against the sitting MP; NYAY also a factor 
 

Published: 15th April 2019 02:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2019 06:42 AM   |  A+A-

BJP’s Belgaum candidate Suresh Angadi along with supporters during a rally; the newly-constructed railway overbridge in the constituency.

By Shreyas H S
Express News Service

BELAGAVI: The voices of discontent can be heard  across Belgaum Lok Sabha constiutency. BJP candidate and sitting MP Suresh Angadi, nevertheless, is emerging the voters’ favourite, riding piggyback on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s popularity.

With a ‘Modi wave’ quite tangible, the underlying anti-incumbency seems not much of hurdle for Angadi, who seems all set for a fourth back-to-back victory in the Belgaum Lok Sabha seat.  

The BJP slogan, popularised on social media, highlights the local sentiment best: ‘Modi zaruri hai, Angadi majburi hai’ (“We want Modi, so forced to vote for Angadi’.)

Like in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi-Chikmagalur, in the border district of Belgaum with a vast section of educated middle class voters and a dominant Lingayat community, voting Modi back to power is an issue in itself. 

Rakesh P, owner of a small canteen, says: “Yes, we are upset with Angadi’s performance, or the lack of it, but we are ready to ignore his failings, to support Modi. Angadi did not fulfil any of the promises he made, may be he’ll do a better job next time.”
Resonating a similar sentiment, Rakesh and his friend Ranganna have made up their minds to press the button for the lotus again.

“The country has to be placed in safe hands, so it is important to vote for Angadi. We are compromising this time, to keep Modi at the helm again,” Ranganna adds.
Netizens are also firmly backing Angadi, and social media campaigns show their willingness to compromise on Angadi for the sake of Modi.
The MP, however, says only the workers of other parties are complaining and spreading canards against him.   

The only worrying factor for Angadi is Marathi voters -- a sizable comprising  2.5 to 3 lakh votes. In 2014, the Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES), unequivocally, backed him. This time, MES has openly crossed swords with the BJP,  and has fielded 47 independent Marathi candidates.
Angadi, a Lingayat, claims that the Congress “is using MES” to defeat him. “The Congress and the MES have a tacit understanding,” he quips.

The Congress candidate, V S Sadhunavar, is also from the Lingayat community, which has over six lakh voters. However, the Marathi voters may indeed play a crucial role this election, if the end up voting en mass against one particular candidate, that is BJP’s sitting MP. 

That apart, Sadhunavar has support of the roughly three lakh Kuruba, 2.5 lakh SC/ST and over 2 lakh Muslims. If he manages to consolidate a majority of these caste blocs to vote for the Congress, then it could end up being a close contest. However,  that kind of segregation vote is not yet visible on the ground. 
Babugouda Rudragouda Patil, a former BJP Union minister, claimed that GST and DeMo will have no impact on the electorate. Poor farmers, though, may come out in good numbers to vote for the Congress, whose Rs 72,000 NYAY promise has brought a shine to the campaign.

But it’s not just the Modi wave which overshadows anti-incumbency, but also that the Congress candidate has failed to cash in on Angadi’s unpopularity.

Ashok C, a political analyst, points out Sadhunavar “is not a seasoned politician, had lost the MLC election in 2017. Neither does he have the experience to contest a parliamentary election”. He’s therefore, unable to work on the faultlines between the voters and the sitting BJP MLA. 

Plus, of the eight assembly segments of Belagavi, BJP holds five segments, and the Congress only three. While this automatically gives the BJP an advantage, Ashok feels, had the Congress chosen a strong candidate, the scenario could had been different.
Sadhunavar, meanwhile, hopes to make the most of the anger against his opponent in the coming. 

