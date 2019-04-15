Fake CCTV to keep coconut thieves at bay

Kiran Balannanavar By

Express News Service

HUBBALLI: Asgar Ali Mulla (54), a tender coconut vendor on Koppikar Road in Hubballi, has been the talk of the town over the last two days, after a picture of his shop with dummy CCTC went viral on the social media.

He fixed a dummy CCTV camera on a tree next to his tender coconut shop and the ‘device’ has helped him check theft of coconuts.

As the picture went viral on social media, TNIE visited the tender coconut shop of Mulla. The vendor said with a smile: “Though the camera is just for namesake, it is doing a great job.”

Mulla was worried over continuous theft of tender coconuts during the night hours as he used to go home leaving coconut load on the roadside.

“One day, when my son came to help me, he found a camera-like device in the area. We fixed it to a tree branch and attached a wire to it, which we laid through leaves, making it look real. From the day I installed the dummy camera, theft in the night has come dowm drastically,” he said.

Curious people are now thronging his shop.