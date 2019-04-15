Helped by colleagues, this Group D worker in Karnataka cracks PU II exam in style 

By Express News Service

While the PUC II results are out and this 20-year-old is celebrating his success with the Department of Pre-University Education officials in Bengaluru. Dhananjaya K has passed PUC board exams with 273 marks in Arts Stream. Hailing from Bhadravati in Shivamogga district, his story is heartwarming.

Dhananjaya's parents work as daily wage labourers in the fields in Bhadravati. Last year, he came to Bengaluru in search of a job and started working as a Group D worker in the Department of Pre- University Education office on a contract basis.

The officials who came across his plight decided to support his studies financially. They encouraged Dhananjaya to enrol in the 18th Cross Government PU College located in Malleshwaram. They also helped him get private tuition classes and coaching for his studies.

Dhananjaya who happily distributed sweets today among the officials in the department says, "I never dreamt of passing PUC II as my family is poor and I wanted to support them financially. All thanks to the department officials as they supported me to take up PUC II exams. Even private tuitions helped me prepare well for my exams. Since I was studying through correspondence, I used to work in the office in the morning hours and attend tuitions in the evening. I will do my graduation now and continue to work as Group D Worker on a temporary basis until I clear my graduation."

The officials along with Director of Department of Pre University Education, C Shikha congratulated the boy for his results. Lakshmi BS, Deputy Director of the state exam board, says, Dhanajaya was very active and wanted to move up the social ladder but he did not know the way. We just showed him the way. We provided him with a place to sleep in one of the office rooms at night. His efforts and sincerity have paid off."

Dhananjaya has scored 67 in History, 37 in Economics, 53 in Sociology and 41 in Political Science. He has an elder brother and a younger sister. While his sister is pursuing PUC I, his brother has studied ITI and works in a factory.