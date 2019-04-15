Million questions and predictable answers

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: It was a face-to-face with Bangalore Central candidates on Sunday. The Million Voter Rising, a citizens’ group, Whitefield, had a million questions for BJP’s P C Mohan, Congress’ Rizwan Arshad and Independent candidate and actor Prakash Raj.

The open forum was an opportunity for citizens to ask questions to each candidate. The questions were varied but the answers were quite predictable. Urban development was the mantra that incumbent MP Mohan chanted. What is his single biggest achievement? He said his work on suburban rail and last-mile connectivity.

What is the one thing he will ask the Prime Minister for Bangalore Constituency? Pat came the reply, “I am greedy. I wouldn’t just ask for one but will ask for metro, suburban train etc that will improve life here.”

What can he promise citizens? Again the answer: Urban development.What about communal harmony? “My PM and I fully believe in communal harmony.”

Rizwan Arshad from Congress has never been elected for Bangalore Central but he hasn’t lost hope. How will he fix the trust deficit among citizens? Rizwan answered, “Some years back no one knew what was happening, then RTI changed it. We need to bring more such legislations.”

Bellandur, KC Valley... making headlines for all the wrong reasons. The answer: KC Valley issue resolved in record time.

Prakash Raj, who is testing political waters, too went by the script. Why did he get into politics? “After the Gauri Lankesh tragedy, I understood the electoral process itself needed change. Need participative governance. Indian Constitution doesn’t have a concept of political parties...you elect one to represent you.”

Record of bills moved by Independents in Parliament is poor. He said, “I have a vision and this is a moment for us all to vote and elect the right candidate.”

How will he make this work as an Independent? “I am not alone, lakhs of people are with me.” His top goal - education and job creation.

Whitefield’s Million Voters Rising presented a citizens’ manifesto to the three candidates, asking for better public transport, and an action plan for lakes, among other issues.