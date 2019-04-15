Home States Karnataka

Should Delhi come to hassan before hassan goes to Delhi?

The clock is ticking away. There’s less than 48 hours left before electioneering for 14 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka, which go to polls in the second phase, comes to an end.

Published: 15th April 2019 02:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2019 06:36 AM   |  A+A-

EVM, electronic voting machine

Image for representational purpose. | (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The clock is ticking away. There’s less than 48 hours left before electioneering for 14 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka, which go to polls in the second phase, comes to an end. The last-minute scramble for votes has both Congress-JDS and the BJP busy with strategic touches to their desperate campaigning — with a twist. 

Senior BJP leader R Ashoka, a Vokkaliga, told TNIE that they are still trying very hard to schedule a rally by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the JD(S) stronghold Hassan where the party candidate, A Manju, is locked in a straight fight with JD(S)’s Prajwal Revanna. The BJP feels getting Modi to Hassan could swing the mood in their favour. That shows the extent to which they bank on his star power. 

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

The contrast with the coalition side is sharp. Listen only to Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee Dinesh Gundu Rao, who said, “We do not want to disturb the election momentum by getting in big leaders like Rahul Gandhi here in the next 48 hours. I am quite confident our candidates will do well in all seats.’’
At the same time, Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy has put off most of his engagements and will stay in Mandya till April 18. 

Kumaraswamy’s son Nikhil Kumar is taking on Independent candidate Sumalatha Ambareesh, wife of former Congress minister and the late superstar M H Ambareesh.
Both sides have reportedly marked entire constituencies down to the last voter and elaborate lists are prepared to map who is on whose side. But senior leaders are holding their cards close to their chest on what their last-mile gameplan will be. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
R Ashoka Karnataka Lok Sabha General Elections 2019 Lok Sabha Elections

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
15-year-old Krishna
Meet Krishna, the girl who goes on a horse to give her examination
TNIE Explores: Carnatic Open Mic in Chennai
Gallery
On the 128th birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar, let us take a look at some of the powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution. (File Photo | EPS)
BR Ambedkar birth anniversary: Check out 10 powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution
With just weeks away from ICC World Cup 2019, check out Virender Sehwag's 15-member Indian squad for cricket's biggest extravaganza. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out Virender Sehwag's Indian squad for ICC World Cup 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp