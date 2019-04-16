Home States Karnataka

10 polls, zero wins, but this independent candidate in Karnataka sells land for democracy

Elections, of any kind, are no big deal for this candidate from Koppal, who is a veteran of 10 elections. It is a different matter however that he has not managed to win any.

Published: 16th April 2019 05:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2019 10:02 AM   |  A+A-

Voting, Vote, Polls, Ballot

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

KOPPAL: Elections, of any kind, are no big deal for this candidate from Koppal, who is a veteran of 10 elections. It is a different matter however that he has not managed to win any.

Mallikarjun Hadapad, who is contesting the April 23 elections as an independent, says he is undeterred by defeat.

The ‘indomitable’ candidate, has set himself the goal of being a people’s representative at least once and so far, he has made unsuccessful attempts in 5 assembly elections and 5 elections to urban local bodies in Koppal. His quest to serve the people has been fuelled by the sale of a 10-acres of agricultural land, which he inherited and sold for crores of rupees.  

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE 

“In one of the assembly polls he contested, he was unable to submit poll expenditure details and was banned by the Election Commission for six years. He fielded his wife the next election but even she lost,” a source close to the candidate said. He lost his deposit in all five assembly elections.

When asked if he had any support for his candidature, Hadapad proudly says that his family backs him 100 per cent. His friends have also pitched in to help with his campaign and they tour the constituency together.

Coincidentally, Mallikarjun is contesting for the eleventh time and his name appears at serial number 11 in the EVM this time, next to his symbol, a pressure cooker. 

Hadapad said, “I have contested all these elections as I wanted to help improve the conditions of farmers. No political party or leaders help them when they are in distress,” he said. 

Political observers peg his chances at next to zero and say the electorate was not ready to elect an independent. The last one was Shivamurthyswamy Alwandi in 1952.

“It is not feasible by an independent MP to bring in changes in the system,” said Trade Union leader Basavaraj Sheelavantar.

Congress leader Shivaraj Tangadagi also agreed that the voter response towards independent candidates was poor, making Hadapad’s chances negligible.

“People are yet to be enlightened on recognizing a genuine contestant,” he rued.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mallikarjun Hadapad Lok Sabha elections 2019 Koppal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
K Pandiarajan, Minister for Tamil Culture| Martin Louis
In Amma's absence, we also needed an alliance: Mafoi Pandiarajan
Minister of State for Information Broadcasting Rajyavardhan Rathore. | PTI File Photo
Rajyavardhan Rathore files for nomination from Jaipur
Gallery
A fire burned parts of the Notre Dame Cathedral on Monday, toppling its spire as Parisians watched in shock in the streets. Some facts and figures about the treasured building. (Photo | AP)
Notre-Dame Cathedral fire in Paris: Some facts and figures about the historical monument
On the 128th birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar, let us take a look at some of the powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution. (File Photo | EPS)
BR Ambedkar birth anniversary: Check out 10 powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp