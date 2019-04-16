10 polls, zero wins, but this independent candidate in Karnataka sells land for democracy

By Express News Service

KOPPAL: Elections, of any kind, are no big deal for this candidate from Koppal, who is a veteran of 10 elections. It is a different matter however that he has not managed to win any.

Mallikarjun Hadapad, who is contesting the April 23 elections as an independent, says he is undeterred by defeat.

The ‘indomitable’ candidate, has set himself the goal of being a people’s representative at least once and so far, he has made unsuccessful attempts in 5 assembly elections and 5 elections to urban local bodies in Koppal. His quest to serve the people has been fuelled by the sale of a 10-acres of agricultural land, which he inherited and sold for crores of rupees.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

“In one of the assembly polls he contested, he was unable to submit poll expenditure details and was banned by the Election Commission for six years. He fielded his wife the next election but even she lost,” a source close to the candidate said. He lost his deposit in all five assembly elections.

When asked if he had any support for his candidature, Hadapad proudly says that his family backs him 100 per cent. His friends have also pitched in to help with his campaign and they tour the constituency together.

Coincidentally, Mallikarjun is contesting for the eleventh time and his name appears at serial number 11 in the EVM this time, next to his symbol, a pressure cooker.

Hadapad said, “I have contested all these elections as I wanted to help improve the conditions of farmers. No political party or leaders help them when they are in distress,” he said.

Political observers peg his chances at next to zero and say the electorate was not ready to elect an independent. The last one was Shivamurthyswamy Alwandi in 1952.

“It is not feasible by an independent MP to bring in changes in the system,” said Trade Union leader Basavaraj Sheelavantar.

Congress leader Shivaraj Tangadagi also agreed that the voter response towards independent candidates was poor, making Hadapad’s chances negligible.

“People are yet to be enlightened on recognizing a genuine contestant,” he rued.