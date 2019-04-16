Home States Karnataka

Cheeky reply to memo lands constable in trouble

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A sarcastic reply to an official memo, given by a police constable to the inspector of the Jayanagar police station, has not only landed him in trouble but has also resulted in his suspension. 
Deputy Commissioner of Police (South), K Annamalai, issued the suspension orders after the constable wrote a sarcastic reply to the inspector, who had demanded to know why he, along with other constables, was coming to work late.  

The inspector Yerriswamy had issued a memo where sought an explanation from the erring constables for coming late on April 11. They were supposed to be present for duty by 8.30 am but had failed to come on time.  

The constable P Sridhar Gowda, while replying to the memo, chose to bring up what he presumed was the inspector’s lifestyle. 

“If I was eating breakfast at Sukh Sagar or UD hotel, lunch in Karavali and dinner at Empire Hotel before having ice cream at a parlour and returning to a room located above the police station like you, I would have attended work around 8 am itself,” Gowda wrote in his reply. 

“But, I have aged parents, a wife working in the police department and two children. I have to take care of them and then come to work. So I got delayed while coming to work. There is no negligence or dereliction of duty in it,” he went on to say. 

Shocked at the tone of the reply, Yerriswamy brought it to the notice of Annamalai. On verifying the facts, Annamalai said there was no fault on the part of the inspector. “It (police) is a disciplinary force, so we have placed the constable under suspension,” he confirmed.

