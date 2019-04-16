I-T raids in Karnataka: Houses of Deve Gowda kin, Revanna aides searched ahead of polling

By Express News Service

HASSAN: Income Tax officials on Tuesday launched raids at the houses of Papanni, the nephew of JDS Supremo HD Devegowda in Haradanahalli as well as party's senior leader HD Revanna's followers, Contractor Karle Indresh, former MLC Patel Shivaram and former HDCC bank president Honnavalli Satish in Hassan.

Tax sleuths are also searching the house of Ananth, a close associate of Revanna in Hassan.

Raids were also conducted in state capital Bangalore and Mandya and the department said the action is aimed against tax evaders and black money generators.

Official sources, however, indicated that links of these persons with respect to ongoing polls will also be a part of the investigative operation.

"The searches are based on credible intelligence that certain businessmen have earned income not disclosed to tax and are in possession of undisclosed assets.

"Taxpayers covered in the search operations are engaged in the business of real estate, quarrying and stone crushing, executing government contracts, operating petrol bunks, sawmill and managing cooperative banks," the department said in a statement.

These are sectors, it added, which are "prone" to the generation of black money.

Sources in the I-T department said the searches were conducted by four teams, each comprising 15 officials at the offices, residences and factory premises of people allegedly associated with the JDS leadership.

The officials were accompanied by CRPF personnel.

About a dozen premises are being searched, sources added.

JDS and its ally Congress have been alleging that the BJP-led government at the Centre has been "misusing" central agencies to pursue its "politics of vendetta."

On March 28, leaders of both the parties led by chief minister H D Kumaraswamy, former chief minister Siddaramaiah, deputy chief minister G Parameshwara had staged a demonstration outside the income tax office when the raids began.

The Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax (Karnataka-Goa region) B R Balakrishnan had even written to the Chief Electoral Officer of Karnataka seeking action against those who staged demonstrations, threatened the officials and interrupted them from discharging their duties under various sections of the IPC.

28 Lok Sabha seats in the state will go to polls in two phases on April 18 and 23.

(With PTI Imputs)