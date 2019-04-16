‘Not just a wave, it’s Modi tsunami this time around’

By Express News Service

You started campaigning a month ago.

Yes, it has been over a month. The response is overwhelming and encouraging. Wherever I go, the positive vibes keep getting stronger.

While BJP harps on Modi wave in the country, Congress says there is no such wave?

The country witnessed Modi wave during the general elections in 2014. Now, it’s more of a tsunami that will hit with a strong force. The party will win more seats than the previous elections. I just want to remind what happened in 2014, when the then chief minister Siddaramaiah called Modi ‘Nara Hanthaka’. People still voted for Modi and the latter became Prime Minister. Those who berated him, had to keep the PM’s portrait in their office.

Your opponent from Congress was earlier with BJP. Will it not split your party’s traditional votes?

Generally, leaders quit the party in their quest for power, while the grassroot-level workers I believe in, will remain loyal to the party.

Don’t you think JD(S) and Congress is a formidable force that has thrown a real tough fight?

It’s the voters who will decide that, as there are chances that workers of both the parties in coalition, are most likely to vote for BJP because they believe in Modi. When both the assembly elections and parliamentary elections were held in 1999, the trend was such that S M Krishna-led Congress was favoured for assembly and A B Vajpayee-led BJP for Lok Sabha. It’s sufficient to gauge the mood.

Should people vote on the basis of your achievements or personality?

They should vote for the ‘Narendra Modi Bhakt’ in Simha. Modi is like a ‘Kamadhenu’ who has granted every wish of mine, whenever I went to him seeking his nod for projects in the constituency. Voters here have been generous as they elected me with a margin of over 30,000 votes last elections. This time my victory margin will be four times more.