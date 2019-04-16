Home States Karnataka

‘Not just a wave, it’s Modi tsunami this time around’

The response is overwhelming and encouraging. Wherever I go, the positive vibes keep getting stronger.

Published: 16th April 2019 05:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2019 05:12 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

You started campaigning a month ago.
Yes, it has been over a month. The response is overwhelming and encouraging. Wherever I go, the positive vibes keep getting stronger.

While BJP harps on Modi wave in the country, Congress says there is no such wave?
The country witnessed Modi wave during the general elections in 2014. Now, it’s more of a tsunami that will hit with a strong force. The party will win more seats than the previous elections. I just want to remind what happened in 2014, when the then chief minister Siddaramaiah called Modi ‘Nara Hanthaka’. People still voted for Modi and the latter became Prime Minister. Those who berated him, had to keep the PM’s portrait in their office.

Your opponent from Congress was earlier with BJP. Will it not split your party’s traditional votes?
Generally, leaders quit the party in their quest for power, while the grassroot-level workers I believe in, will remain loyal to the party. 

Don’t you think JD(S) and Congress is a formidable force that has thrown a real tough fight?
It’s the voters who will decide that, as there are chances that workers of both the parties in coalition, are most likely to vote for BJP because they believe in Modi. When both the assembly elections and parliamentary elections were held in 1999, the trend was such that S M Krishna-led Congress was favoured for assembly and A B Vajpayee-led BJP for Lok Sabha. It’s sufficient to gauge the mood.

Should people vote on the basis of your achievements or personality?
They should vote for the ‘Narendra Modi Bhakt’ in Simha. Modi is like a ‘Kamadhenu’ who has granted every wish of mine, whenever I went to him seeking his nod for projects in the constituency. Voters here have been generous as they elected me with a margin of over 30,000 votes last elections. This time my victory margin will be four times more.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lok Sabha Elections 2019 BJP Narendra Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
K Pandiarajan, Minister for Tamil Culture| Martin Louis
In Amma's absence, we also needed an alliance: Mafoi Pandiarajan
Minister of State for Information Broadcasting Rajyavardhan Rathore. | PTI File Photo
Rajyavardhan Rathore files for nomination from Jaipur
Gallery
A fire burned parts of the Notre Dame Cathedral on Monday, toppling its spire as Parisians watched in shock in the streets. Some facts and figures about the treasured building. (Photo | AP)
Notre-Dame Cathedral fire in Paris: Some facts and figures about the historical monument
On the 128th birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar, let us take a look at some of the powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution. (File Photo | EPS)
BR Ambedkar birth anniversary: Check out 10 powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp