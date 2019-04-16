This Malnad village remains same even after PM intervention

B Thipperudrappa By

Express News Service

CHIKKAMAGALURU: Here is a village in the middle of the Balur forests near Kottigehara in Mudigere taluk which is blessed by nature’s bountiful landscape but deprived of basic amenities like road, school, hospital and electricity even after 72 years of independence.

True to its name Alekan Horatti, this village comprising 30 families is almost cut off from the main land, especially in the rainy season. Two years back, a high school student Namana wrote a letter to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, narrating the harrowing tale of the village. The PMO immediately responded to the letter and forwarded the matter to the Chikkamagaluru departments including zilla panchayat for needful action. This news hogged the limelight in newspapers, after which some officials visited the village and promised development works.

It is almost two years since. Nothing remarkable has happened and the predicament of the village remains the same. Villagers who were delighted when the team of officials paid a visit to their village are feeling dejected now. Hope of PM’s intervention has not paid off, the villagers rue.

Alekan Horatti is 20 km away from Mudigere town. A narrow, rugged road is the only link to reach the village. Residents have to cough up heavy amount for autos during times of emergency. Village lacks school, anganwadi, health centre, electricity. Residents in the village are small farmers. They send their children to far off schools. “Soon after the PMO’s response to the girl’s letter, the district administration got into action mode but later forgot the village,” a villager Manjappa Gowda said.