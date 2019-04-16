Home States Karnataka

This PU-II topper also helps dad fix punctures  

 On Monday, the sun shone just a little bit brighter than normal for D Kusuma, a student of Kottur's Indu PU college.

Published: 16th April 2019

Kusuma celebrates with her parents

By Subhash Chandra N S
Express News Service

BALLARI: On Monday, the sun shone just a little bit brighter than normal for D Kusuma, a student of Kottur’s Indu PU college. From working with her father to fix vehicle punctures in their roadside shop, Kusuma has now become the state topper in the Arts stream of the  II PU exams, the results of which were announced on Monday. 

For years, Kusuma would head to her father’s shop after school and help him repair vehicles. She did this because her two elder sisters did the same. Her father, Devendrappa, has worked in the shop for two decades and has studied up to Class 7 and can just manage to read and write. Her mother, Jayamma, a farm worker, does not have an educational background. 

Kusuma’s urge to study was strong and this led her to score 594 marks out of 600, with full marks in optional Kannada, Political Science and History. “Five years ago, Nethravathi, who is from my college, was first across the state and she was my inspiration,” Kusuma, who could not stop  smiling, said.

Her marks in Sanskrit and Education are 99 and her score in optional Kannada is 96.
While the news did come as a surprise, she said that she was quite confident as she had the support of her parents who ensured that all their children got an education. “My father and mother did everything to help me study. They often struggled but would not disturb our studies. It was not only for me, even for my elder sisters,” she added, with pride. 

The topper now dreams of joining the Indian Civil Service.
Talking about her study schedule, Kusuma said, “We had ten preparatory exams that covered our entire syllabus just before the exams. We took more tests during the year. This is how I managed to get first rank,” she said, while thanking her teachers.

Her father, Devendrappa, has three other daughters and is proud to have provided all of them the chance to study. “My eldest Karibasamma has an M.Com degree, my second child Kavya has completed her B.Ed while my third daughter Prema is in the final year of a B.Sc degree,” he said. “I want them to pursue their studies and achieve whatever they dream of becoming. I will do whatever I can to help them,” he said. 

