24, 23, 22... The clock ticks for 14

BENGALURU: One half of Karnataka is about to make up its mind fully, and act on it. So all the big guns were out and flashing at the showdown on Tuesday — it was the home stretch, the last day of campaigning for the 14 Lok Sabha seats that vote on April 18. They sweated it out, they took the mike at rallies, they waved at the public in roadshows, they did everything else allowed under the Election Commission’s glare and that of the hot sun.

Supporters campaign for Mandya Lok

Sabha seat Independent candidate

Sumalatha Ambareesh

The next 24 hours will be crucial for all those in fray. No matter how big their political past has been, their future will be written by common people on Thursday. Their last roll of the dice, to try and create a favourable destiny, will be at another level.

Candidates would have to get down to some more precision campaign at the doorsteps of the voters, making full use of door-to-door campaigning, which does not come under the purview of the model code or the electioneering law.

In one of the most eye-catching contests of this phase, Mandya will see a tight fight between Nikhil Kumar, son of Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy, and veteran actor and independent candidate Sumalatha Ambareesh, widow of late cine legend M H Ambareesh.

Gowda confident of victory

Flanked by popular Kannada actors Yash and Darshan, Sumalatha addressed a massive rally in the town, while the CM took part in road shows and rallies in different parts of the constituency — the most high-profile right now. Both sides engaged in verbal volleys. Sumalatha accused the CM of indulging in politics over her husband’s grave to build his son’s future and the CM hit back saying that the allegations are being made only to garner sympathy. The CM has been campaigning non-stop for his son for the last four days.

In Tumakuru, former PM H D Deve Gowda braved the scorching sun in Gubbi, Turuvekere and Koratagere. At the end of the day, the former PM sounded rather confident of his victory. “ No doubt, I will win comfortably. As a representative, I will discharge my duties sincerely. No one can underestimate me, “ he said. He was accompanied by Congress leader and Deputy CM G Parameshwara. In Tumakuru, Congress support is crucial for Gowda senior. There are too many Gowda in fray this time.

BJP president Amit Shah too was in Tumakuru giving his candidate the last mile advantage. After addressing a party rally in Davangere district, the BJP chief took part in a road show in Tumakuru in the support of his party candidate G S Basavaraju. At the rally, Shah accused the coalition government of being an ATM for the Congress leaders in the national capital. His party state president BS Yeddyurappa campaigned in Chitradurga.

Congress leader Siddaramaiah, who is working hard to regain control over Mysuru district, campaigned for candidate C H Vijayashankar. As JDS support is crucial for Congress, Siddaramaiah said both parties are working together. He also exuded confidence of winning 20 out of 28 seats in the state.