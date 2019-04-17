Home States Karnataka

54 students from Mandya government school shine

Get selected for National Means cum Merit Scholarship provided by MHRD; proud villagers put up their posters 

Published: 17th April 2019 06:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2019 06:14 AM   |  A+A-

board exams, students

For representational purposes only. (File Photo | Vinay Madapu/EPS)

By Rashmi Belur
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  In a small village of Mandya district, 25 km away from the taluk headquarters, where there is no proper public transportation connectivity, there is a government high school that has got national-level recognition. Fifty-four Class 8 students of a school located at Maragoudanahalli in Malavalli taluk, have got selected for a scholarship under the National Means cum Merit Scholarship (NMMS). It is provided by the Union Ministry for Human Resource Development (MHRD) for the 2018-19 academic year. These students are part of a total of 117 students from the entire Mandya district who are eligible for the scholarship. 

Of the 151 students admitted to Class 8 during 2018-19 academic year, 120 students appeared for the exams, of which 54 were selected.NMMS is a national-level talent search examination conducted by MHRD every year, wherein students who clear the exams are eligible to get Rs 12,000 annual scholarship, which will continue until the students complete their higher education. This is under the condition that the students who get selected for the scholarship must pass the rest of the classes by securing a minimum of 60 per cent. 

The proud villagers, ecstatic at the achievement of the 54 students, have put up flexes with the pictures of these children across their village and nearby villages to show off their achievements. "This was possible because of the efforts from both students and the school teachers. We have 12 teachers, including me, and we have given special coaching to these kids during the Dasara vacation by providing them residential training," said AS Devaraju, the proud head master of the school.

During Dasara vacations, the school had conducted special coaching classes for these children who were registered for NMMS exams. NMMS was conducted in December 2018 and January 2019, and the results were announced in March.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Election Talkies.
Young India: Of money for votes, old candidates and favourite leaders | Part 2
K Pandiarajan, Minister for Tamil Culture| Martin Louis
In Amma's absence, we also needed an alliance: Mafoi Pandiarajan
Gallery
One of Tamil cinema's most versatile actors, Vikram, has carved a niche for himself in the industry. As Vikram turns 53 today, take a look at some rare photos from his journey, that are sure to leave you with nostalgia. (Photos | EPS)
Happy birthday 'Chiyaan' Vikram: Here are some rare photos of the 'Anniyan' star
A fire burned parts of the Notre Dame Cathedral on Monday, toppling its spire as Parisians watched in shock in the streets. Some facts and figures about the treasured building. (Photo | AP)
Notre-Dame Cathedral fire in Paris: Some facts and figures about the historical monument
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp