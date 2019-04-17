Campaigning — party workers rub it in!

Raghottam Koppar By

Express News Service

GADAG : This is one ‘soap opera’ which has gone viral. The ‘voter’ was in the middle of a bath with soap all over his body. But for Congress and JD(S) workers, it was no hindrance for campaigning.

They accosted him, handed him a pamphlet urging him to vote for the coalition candidate. And they walked away before the bemused man could recover his wits or the soap!

With elections just a few days away, party workers have gone into a frenzy campaigning to ensure their candidates get the maximum votes. Their goal: to cover as many voters as possible. This takes us back to how party workers indulge in soft soap to woo voters. The Congress and JD(S) workers visited Mundaragi town.Not bothered about the campaign or the workers at almost his doorstep, the man continued to apply soap. But to his surprise, the party workers walked straight towards him and started requesting him to vote for their candidate.

The picture of party workers handing out the pamphlet to the bathing man has gone viral. When TNIE contacted the man in the picture, Shivappa Hosamani of Jalawadagi village of Mundargi taluk, he said, “ At first, I was shocked. Maybe they were in a hurry and they could not even wait for me to get up or finish washing myself as I had applied soap all over my body. I saw them but didn’t expect them to come and speak to me,” Hosamani recalled.

A resident said, “They are not leaving anyone. For instance, if it is a market place and they see a person carrying bags in both hands, they shove the pamphlet into his pocket. They don’t spare women cleaning utensils too. They thrust the pamphlets into their hands.”Another resident said, “ They want to disburse the pamphlets ‘hair’ and now. So even those having a hair cut are not spared either.”

Taking campaigning to new heights, one party worker climbed a mango tree. Reason: His target, a cable operator, was up on the tree for some work! Srishail Desai, a retired teacher in Betageri, said, “Be it a hotel or a road-side eatery, one can see party workers of all the three major parties thronging these areas canvassing for votes.”

A resident from Narasapur village said that the party workers have obtained the phone numbers. When people don’t open the doors, they call them over phone. “We were shocked to receive a phone call from party workers who had gathered outside our residence,” said Parvati Bhajantri from Narasapur.

For the people. it seems to be a cam-pain!