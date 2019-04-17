CBI, Reddy’s wife get notices in mining case  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday issued notices to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and G Lakshmi Aruna, wife of former minister G Janardhana Reddy. Justice Aravind Kumar issued the notices after hearing the criminal petition filed by Samaja Parivartana Samudaya against discharge of Lakshmi Aruna by the CBI Special Court from the case of illegal mining and export of iron ore.

Aruna had earlier filed an application praying the Special Court for CBI cases to discharge her from the charges and same was allowed on October 8, 2015. This was challenged in the court.