Home States Karnataka

CBI, Reddy’s wife get notices in mining case  

The Karnataka   High Court on Tuesday issued notices to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and G Lakshmi Aruna, wife of former minister G Janardhana Reddy.

Published: 17th April 2019 01:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2019 06:01 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The Karnataka   High Court on Tuesday issued notices to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and G Lakshmi Aruna, wife of former minister G Janardhana Reddy. Justice Aravind Kumar issued the notices after hearing the criminal petition filed by Samaja Parivartana Samudaya against discharge of Lakshmi Aruna by the CBI Special Court from the case of illegal mining and export of iron ore.

Aruna had earlier filed an application praying the Special Court for CBI cases to discharge her from the charges and same was allowed on October 8, 2015. This  was challenged in the court.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Election Talkies.
Young India: Of money for votes, old candidates and favourite leaders | Part 2
K Pandiarajan, Minister for Tamil Culture| Martin Louis
In Amma's absence, we also needed an alliance: Mafoi Pandiarajan
Gallery
One of Tamil cinema's most versatile actors, Vikram, has carved a niche for himself in the industry. As Vikram turns 53 today, take a look at some rare photos from his journey, that are sure to leave you with nostalgia. (Photos | EPS)
Happy birthday 'Chiyaan' Vikram: Here are some rare photos of the 'Anniyan' star
A fire burned parts of the Notre Dame Cathedral on Monday, toppling its spire as Parisians watched in shock in the streets. Some facts and figures about the treasured building. (Photo | AP)
Notre-Dame Cathedral fire in Paris: Some facts and figures about the historical monument
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp