Congress remote-controls Karnataka, says Amit Shah 

Hitting out at the Mahagathbandhan, BJP chief Amit Shah on Tuesday said the Congress was indulging in corruption by ‘remote controlling’ the ruling coalition in Karnataka.

Published: 17th April 2019 06:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2019 06:03 AM   |  A+A-

BJP national president Amit Shah addresses a public rally in Honnali town of Davanagere district on Tuesday | Shimoga Nandan

By Marx Tejaswi
Express News Service

Addressing a rally of about 15,000 people at Honnali in Davanagere Lok Sabha constituency, Shah said the Congress had made Karnataka coalition government its ATM.The BJP has fielded three-time MP G M Siddeshwar in Davanagere.

Taking a dig at the Mahagathbandhan for not naming a PM candidate, Shah said, “I’ll tell you who will be the PM if Mahagathbandhan comes to power. Mayawati will be PM on Monday, Akhilesh Yadav will on Tuesday, Deve Gowda on Wednesday, Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday, Sharad Pawar on Friday, Mamata Banerjee on Saturday and on Sunday, the country will go on a holiday.”

Wearing a Mysore peta, Shah said Congress was collecting funds from the state government.
“The BJP got the highest number of seats in 2018 Assembly polls. But see what happened. The leader of a party that won the least number of seats was made the CM by the Congress... is it remote-controlling Karnataka government,” Shah said.

“The BJP government conducted air strikes in Pakistan after the Pulwama terror attack. The Congress, on the other hand, wants to continue talks with Pakistan. I would like to ask the people of Davanagere  .... should we bomb Pakistan or hold talks with it for killing our soldiers?” Shah asked.

