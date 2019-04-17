Home States Karnataka

Emotional Sumalatha accuses Kumaraswamy of playing politics with Ambareesh’s grave

Sumalatha accused CM H D Kumaraswamy of playing politics over her husband Ambareesh’s grave to build the political career of his son Nikhil in Mandya.

Published: 17th April 2019 06:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2019 11:44 AM

Mandya LS Independent candidate Sumalatha Ambareesh in a rally on 16 April 2019. (Photo | EPS)

By K Shiva Kumar
Express News Service

MANDYA:  There was no shortage of drama on the last day of Karnataka’s flashiest election campaign this year. Mandya, which is almost central to the 2019 poll theme, climaxed in a colourful mega rally as Independent candidate Sumalatha Ambareesh pleaded for alms in the form of self-respect, to elect her as MP.   

The rally, which defied the rising mercury level, proceeded from Kalikambha temple to Silver Jubilee Park in Mandya, almost as massive a showing as on the day she filed her nomination papers. It set the mood for the countdown, as people from all age groups, castes, political calling and parties walked, waving Congress, BJP, Raitha Sangha, DSS, and Kannada flags, dancing to drumbeats.

It was a carnival, no less. It was also a reply to the harsh criticism that Sumalatha, son Abhishek, actors Yash and Darshan had faced through the four hard weeks of campaigning across the constituency, driven down the middle by emotion and loyalty. The atmosphere was charged with emotion as a tearful Sumalatha accused CM H D Kumaraswamy of playing politics over her husband Ambareesh’s grave to build the political career of his son Nikhil in Mandya. She said that he had taken credit for his funeral procession, and bringing his body to Mandya. 

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

It was a no-holds-barred speech. “My husband was not an ordinary man. He was a renowned actor, MP and minister and had the qualities that deserved state honour. But Kumaraswamy, who assured us he would be a family member, changed his colours when the elections came up,” she said. “If they call my tears after losing my husband ‘drama’, are their tears for promoting their sons and grandsons genuine?” she asked, and hit out at the use of unparliamentary words, defamation of women, farmers and the poor. “It is against the character and culture of Mandya. I don’t want to stoop down to such low levels,” she ended. 

Adding more drama, she suddenly switched to Urdu, and declared that Ambareesh had never cheated Mandya’s Muslim brethren, and his wife wouldn’t do it either. “I need the wishes and blessings of Allah to serve the people,” she said, appealing to them not to get carried away by propaganda --  a loaded message for both the BJP and JD(S).

She also hit out at D K Shivakumar, saying he had always opposed Ambareesh’s political success.

Commuters stranded

Traffic on the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway was hit for more the seven hours, as Sumalatha and actors Yash and Darshan took out a procession. Commuters were stranded and had to take narrow bylanes to reach their destinations. 

TAGS
Sumalatha Ambareesh Lok Sabha elections 2019 Lok sabha polls 2019 Sumalatha HD Kumaraswamy

