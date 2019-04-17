Home States Karnataka

HC not happy with DDPIs’ affidavits on fee display issue

After looking into the affidavits, the court observed that all were prima facie same. 

Karnataka High Court

Karnataka High Court. (Photo | Bechu S)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Dissatisfied with the affidavits filed by the Deputy Directors of Public Instruction (DDPIs) with regard to implementation of the circular mandating educational institutions to display boards containing details of fee structure, the Karnataka High Court on Tuesday directed the Principal Secretary of Primary and Secondary Education Department to be present in person on April 23. A division bench of acting Chief Justice L Narayana Swamy and Justice P S Dinesh Kumar issued this direction. 

Petitioner-advocate N P Amrutesh, who filed a PIL, sought issue of directions to the Department of Public Instruction to take steps to implement the circular immediately in all the schools, particularly by the managements of private schools. 

The petitioner contended that the circular was issued under Rule 10(4) and 14(2) of Karnataka Educational Institutions (Classification, Regulation, etc) Rules, 1995, strictly and it was made compulsory in all the schools in the state to put up boards displaying fee structure details. The court asked the government advocate to tell the Secretary to check whether it is possible to establish a body like Karnataka Examinations Authority for a centralised admission system. 

This was after advocate Amrutesh argued that the Primary and Secondary Education Department had not implemented its own circular dated April 13, 2015.In reply, the government advocate submitted that the circular is implemented and 36 DDPIs had filed affidavits and placed them before the court. 

Karnataka High Court

