How Ahida  cookie crumbles is key to win

TUMAKURU: It could be the grand old man’s last election, and also a last-ditch attempt to play a new role in New Delhi. For the coalition, a lot rides on JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda, who kept everyone guessing where he would contest from — Hassan, Bangalore North or Tumkur — and finally plumped for Tumkur Lok Sabha seat.

When Gowda announced that he was sacrificing Hassan for grandson Prajwal Revanna, it certainly didn’t look like a cakewalk for him — cries of ‘injustice’ and ‘dynasty politics’ rang out, a rebellious sitting MP Muddehanume Gowda filed his papers as an Independent and the Hemavathy river water sharing issue was raked up.

But as soon as the political giant promised water to every village, hope flowed that the family that has stood behind farmers, would do its bit for Tumkur’s ryots too. “You gave me the tender coconut for which I am indebted, and will fulfil your wish,” Gowda told farmers here. To buttress his campaign point, son and PWD minister H D Revanna dropped in at Tiptur, adjacent to Hassan, with a message on the Hemavathy for the people of Honnavalli hobli, putting Gowda in a comfortable position.

“We are hopeful of getting sufficient water if Gowda wins,” remarked Ravi of Tiptur. Besides, there is also the expectation that the former prime minister will develop the constituency along the lines of home turf Hassan. In Tumkur, where caste rules, the issue of water becomes secondary. With AHINDA (Kannada acronym for Minorities, Backward Classes and Dalits) constituting over 50% of the voters, caste is the talking point. Vokkaligas and Lingayats are expected to vote along expected lines, and supporters of Deve Gowda and Basavaraju are looking to split the AHINDA bloc.

Manju, a Kuruba who runs a paan shop, says the AHINDA votes are enough for Gowda to win. “Our tagaru (ram) has delivered the message to us to vote for Gowda,” he says with pride, referring to Siddaramaiah’s recent campaign. For landless Dalits from Tiptur to Madhugiri, the major issue is central minister Anant Kumar Hegde’s statement of “changing the Constitution” if BJP comes to power again.

“We fear this may happen, and they may also change reservation,” said Ramesh, a resident. Sources say that Hegde’s rather brash statement has given the Congress and JD(S) a sharp weapon, which they have used well to convince the Dalits not to vote for BJP.

But BJP veteran G S Basavaraju, who won thrice on a Congress ticket, and once as BJP candidate, and lost three polls, is banking on his own network of voters spread across all the communities. “Besides his Lingayat base of 3 lakh votes, a section of SCs, STs and microscopic minority castes like Balija, Uppara, Kambara and others support him,” said Rajanna, a keen observer.

The added advantage is the Golla community votes of over 1 lakh, as former minister late A Krishnappa’s daughter Poornima Srinivas, Hiriyur MLA, campaigned for Basavaraju. The famed Modi wave, though, appears limited to Tumakuru and the towns of Gubbi, Tiptur, and Chikkanayakanahalli. Observers say PM Narendra Modi should have campaigned in the rural ramparts.

Munna, a chaiwallah, is sure that the Muslim vote will go for Gowda, who has kept the Muslims, Upparas and Madivalas happy. While DyCM G Parameshwara, minister S R Srinivas and Gowda’s family has campaigning vigorously for him, Basavaraju has pinned his hopes on former CM B S Yeddyurappa’s ‘charisma’ and former minister V Somanna. Small gatherings of Bhovis by former minister Aravind Limbavali and a clandestine meeting of the SC Madiga community might give an edge to Basavaraju, who is still considered the dark horse.