Inspector Raj Taxes Congress-JDS 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU/HASSAN/MYSURU : As the countdown began for polling in the second phase of Lok Sabha election to 14 seats in Karnataka, the Income Tax department turned up the heat on the coalition partners JDS and Congress on Tuesday. Several relatives and close associates of leaders of the two parties were raided in different parts of the state. The residences of three BJP leaders were also raided in Sirsi and Siddapur towns.

Among those who cane under the I-T department scanner included a relative of JDS supremo H D Deve Gowda, Congress minister Raheem Khan’s brother and also aides of BJP leader Ananth Kumar Hegde, JDS ministers H D Revanna and C S Puttaraju. A Bengaluru businessman believed to be close to Congress leaders was also raided in Jayanagar.

Confirming the raids in Hassan, Mandya and Bengaluru, the I-T department said, “The searches were based on credible intelligence that certain businessmen have earned income not disclosed for tax and are in possession of undisclosed assets. The taxpayers covered in Tuesday’s search operations are engaged in the business of real estate, quarrying and stone crushing, executing government contracts, operating petrol bunks, saw mill and managing cooperative banks.”

According to the I-T department, these sectors are prone to generation of black money. Five houses in Hassan, one in Bengaluru, one in Mandya and business premises were searched.The taxmen had conducted several raids on close associates of JDS and Congress leaders in the last few days, but it was for the first time Deve Gowda’s relative came under the lens. As part of the simultaneous raids conducted at several places in Hassan district, five teams raided Gowda’s nephew and contractor Papanni’s residence in Haradanahalli village at 5 am.

I-T searches trigger protests, traffic jam on Mysuru highway

Around the same time, Revanna’s associates Karle Indresh and Ananth Kumar, who are civil contractors, former MLC Patel Shivaram and former HDCC Bank president Honnavalli Satish’s residences in Hassan were raided. According to sources, Papanni, Ananth Kumar, Patel Shivaram, Honnavalli Satish and Karle Indresh were questioned. The sources said unaccounted cash was found in the houses of the contactors.

The raids were conducted under a veil of secrecy, with the The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel providing cover. The local police got information about the raids only around 10 am.

In Mandya, the searches at the houses of JDS leaders triggered protests by party workers, who blocked traffic on the busy Bengaluru-Mysuru highway for some time. They also raised slogans against the PM and the BJP president accusing them of targeting JDS leaders.

Under the I-T scanner were Mandya Zilla Panchayat president Nagarathna Swamy at Somanahalli in Maddur taluk and ZP member Thimmegowda in Pandavapura town. Nagarathna’s husband Swamy is the owner of Someshwara Fertilisers located at Somanahalli Industrial Area near Maddur. He is said to be close to Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy and Transport Minister D C Thammanna. He was appointed as JD(S) observer for Mysuru zone, ahead of the parliamentary elections.

The house of Thimmegowda located adjacent to KSRTC bus stand in Pandavapura town was also searched along with a sawmill and petrol bunk owned by him. Gowda is one of the close confidantes of Minor Irrigation and Mandya district in-charge minister C S Puttaraju. Only a few days ago, the taxmen had raided a flat belonging to Puttaraju’s son C P Shivaraj in Mysuru.

Sources said the raids were also conducted on Sports and Youth Service Minister Raheem Khan’s brother Azeez Khan and Congress leader Fayeemoddin Sharikar’s residences in Bidar in North Karnataka. The officials verified files and documents for over two hours. Sources said the officials conducted the searches after complaints about alleged preparations to distribute money during elections.

BJP leaders too not spared

Karwar: Income Tax officials raided the residences of three BJP leaders in Sirsi and Siddapur towns on Tuesday. District BJP president K G Naik in Siddapur, BJP rural wing president R V Hegde and Yuva Morcha secretary Krishna Esale in Sirsi town were targeted.Their vehicles too were checked. All the three leaders are close associates of Union Minister Anant Kumar Hegde, who is seeking reelection from Uttara Kannada Lok Sabha seat. The officials took away some some documents, sources said. On April 12, IT officials had raided JDS candidate Anand Asnotikar’s close associate Shakeel Shaik’s house and an automobile dealer in Sirsi.

Raids won’t affect us, says Revanna

Hassan: Taking a dig at the BJP for allegedly misusing autonomous body like I-T department, PWD Minister H D Revanna said the ruling party at the Centre can’t demoralise or reduce the strength of coalition partners in the state. Speaking to mediapersons in Hassan on Tuesday, Revanna said Gowda family faced many such raids and probes since decades and it can’t be cowed down by such things. “Let the I-T officials search any house and confiscate illegal cash or documents as they are free to conduct the raid. Why are they only targeting the JD(S) supporters and not the BJP supporters.” Expressing doubt about free and fair elections in the district, Revanna said he spoke to the chief election commissioner and explained the situation in Hassan district.

I-T raids Kanimozhi, returns empty-handed

Thoothukudi (TN): Even as election campaigning in Tamil Nadu came to a close on Tuesday evening, Income-Tax sleuths conducted surprise ‘checks’ at the Thoothukudi residence of DMK candidate MK Kanimozhi. Sources said Kanimozhi was in the house during the ‘checks’ and her mobile phone was confiscated. Later, IT officials said nothing was seized from her house and no case was registered.