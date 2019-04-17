Mysuru: RMNH may get direct link to Karanji lake for better access for tourists

By Express News Service

MYSURU: The Regional Museum of Natural History (RMNH) located on the banks of the Karanji Lake, has been wearing a dull look. This, as the place, receives only a handful of tourists, despite entry being free and a large number of tourists visiting Mysuru on a daily basis.

Inside Regional Museum of Natural History.

(Photo: EPS)

In order to promote the museum that was established in 1995, with an objective to create awareness about the conservation of animals, plants, and environment, discussions are being held to provide a direct link between Karanji Lake and RMNH. The intention behind this move is to ensure that the number of people visiting the RMNH will go up, and gain an insight into the mechanism of life on earth.

GN Indresh, head of the museum, said: “There are no commercial buildings surrounding the RMNH building, because of which most guides do not bring tourists to museum. There is an entrance to the museum from the pathway near Karanji Lake, which can be opened to tourists who visit the lake and zoo. Once this access is provided, tourists visiting the lake can visit the RMNH.”

Research student N Rukmini added that this is a must-visit place in Mysuru, and it is high time that the tourism department highlights it. “It is sad that besides students and research scholars, visitors are few. There is no signboard near the road to indicate that there is a museum nearby,” she added.