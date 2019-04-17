Home States Karnataka

Nearly 20,000 differently-abled registered voters in Mysuru

With just a day left for the elections in the city, the SVEEP committee of Mysuru and the Department for the Empowerment of Differently Abled and Senior Citizens have made all necessary arrangements.

Published: 17th April 2019 12:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2019 12:09 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Over 19,929 Persons with disabilities (PWD) have been registered as voters in Mysuru district and to help them exercise their franchise, the district Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) committee has offered various services to them on polling day.

GS Abhikumar, District Disabled Welfare Officer, said, “To facilitate physically challenged voters and senior citizens on election day, all polling booths in the city have been provided with wheelchairs. In addition, this time we are providing magnifying glasses and braille ballot guide to enable visually challenged voters. With these measures, we hope that persons with disabilities will come forward in large numbers to vote.” 

According to the Rights of Persons with Disabilities act 2016, voters with one of the 21 disabilities mentioned in the act are termed as Voters with Disabilities. These voters, who have enrolled in the electoral roll, will be provided with assured facilities in all polling booths across the district. Election transport facility will also be arranged for them wherein they will be ferried in a local auto or other means of transportation from their home to the polling booth and back. 

In addition to this, six polling booths are set up across the city exclusively for the physically challenged. The SVEEP Mysuru committee has also signed up booth volunteers to help the voters and provide assistance to them during the voting process.  

