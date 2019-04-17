The entire state is my turf, says ‘small party worker’ DKS

By Express News Service

Touted as Congress’ crisis man, DK Shivakumar — the tallest Vokkaliga leader in his party has visibly taken a backseat this election season choosing to concentrate on very limited geography. Anusha Ravi of TNIE caught up with the water resources minister who spoke about the polls, Sumalatha, aspirations of national politics and criticisms from party colleagues, like Home Minister

M B Patil. Excerpts.

Why has D K Shivakumar taken a back seat this election season? What happened to the Congress’ troubleshooter?

In 2018 polls, I was the campaign committee chairman and I had major responsibilities. Now H K Patil is campaign panel chairman, Siddaramaiah is CLP leader, Parameshwara is DyCM, Dinesh Gundu Rao is the KPCC chief. I have a very minimal role. I am a star campaigner and will go wherever the party needs me to. I am the Ballari in-charge minister and I have delivered what was expected. Although it is not my turf, I believe the entire state is my turf. I don’t know why people call me that (trouble-shooter) but when there is a crisis, I am there for the party.

Do you acknowledge Congress’ failure in quelling rebellion in Mandya?

I don’t know what discussion has taken place between our local leaders and Siddaramaiah or the outcome of it. Some Congressmen did turn up for the meeting while others didn’t. But it won’t stop the alliance candidate from having an edge.

How do you seek votes for Nikhil Kumar while criticising Sumalatha?

I never criticised Sumalatha, but I am unhappy with her decision. It wasn’t good either in her interest or Ambareesh’s dreams. She may have been his wife, but we were party colleagues who have fought by each other. Shivarame Gowda’s candidature in the bypoll had Ambareesh’s blessings. There was no question of asking the seat back to the Congress. If she wanted to be in politics, there were many opportunities. There was no need for such animosity.

Are you in competition with BJP’s R Ashok to emerge as the tallest Vokkaliga leader and with your colleague MB Patil to be probable CM face?

Neither am I a CM candidate nor am I a competitor to anyone. I am just a small worker of the Congress and don’t want to compete with any big leaders.

Given MB Patil’s outburst, do you regret apologising over the Lingayat row?

I speak true to my conscience. I don’t succumb to any pressure or threats.

Do you believe your handpicked candidate for Dakshin Kannada-Mithun Rai, given his rightist leanings- has disappointed minorities?

Hindutva or Hinduism is not the property of the BJP. The largest number of temples, banks, educational institutions are in Dakshina Kannada. We can’t just hand it over to someone who portrays themselves as protectors of Hinduism. Mithun is a young face. He was not just my choice but that of the entire leadership, including Rahul Gandhi.

Will we see D K Shivakumar in national politics?

I haven’t thought of it. I am bad at Hindi and my friends have insisted that I learn the language. I will try to learn. I love national politics but first, let me complete my younger days in Karnataka.

