Watertight security in place for polls: DG&IGP

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka police is all set to provide tight security for the Lok Sabha elections, which will be conducted in two phases on April 18 and 23. Around 90,000 officials, including police, Home Guards and jail wardens, will be guarding on the poll day. DG&IGP Neelamani N Raju has assured of taking necessary measures to ensure smooth elections without any untoward incidents.

She said Karnataka is free from naxal activities, and no untoward incidents have taken place in Chikkamagaluru, Udupi and Kodagu too. “Mandya is considered the most sensitive constituency and necessary measures are in place to ensure a fearless environment for the voters. Except two to three minor incidents, campaigning has been peaceful. IGP southern range has stayed in Mandya and taken the necessary security measures,” she added.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Additional Director General of police (law and order) Kamal Pant said, with limited central forces, the state police force is well prepared well to provide security on poll days using the state police, Home Guards and other forces. 10 coys of Central Armed Police Forces have been provided to the state.

There are 58,225 booths across the state and 20 percent of it are declared as critical booths, for which 90,997 officers were required. But, the state police force has only 49,476 civil policemen, so the services of home guards, civil defence, jail warders and forest guards are being used.

In the critical booths, a head constable and a home guard will be deployed and in normal booths, one police constable and one home guard will be deployed. Apart from it, sector mobiles and supervisory mobiles will be in place. Pant said, around 18 cases have been registered across the state in connection with election and all the cases are under investigation.

Sumalatha gets security

Sumalatha Ambareesh had sought security after she accused the JD(S) leadership of using the state intelligence department officials to keep an eye on people visiting her residence. “A DySp rank officer, a police sub-inspector and three constables and KSRP policemen are always with Sumalatha. Policemen have also been deployed at her home,” said Kamal Pant.