Three BJP leaders’ houses raided

By Express News Service

KARWAR: Income Tax officials seized Rs 82.7 lakh and 560 grams of gold ornaments during a raid on three BJP leaders’ house in Sirsi and Siddapur town of Uttara Kannada district on Tuesday.

IT officials from Hubballi and Goa conducted raids on BJP leaders houses in Sirsi and Siddapur simultaneously.

A press release issued in this regard on Wednesday by Indian Revenue Service officer Sourabh Nayak stating they have conducted a raid on houses of Krishna R Devadiga, R G Hegde and K G Naik and seized Rs 82.7 lakh cash and gold worth Rs 6.5 lakh. The enquiry has continued over the seizure. All three are BJP leaders and close associates of Union minister and Uttara Kannada BJP candidate Anantkumar Hegde.

However, the IT officials stated, “The direct link with the candidate from the same party could not be established.”