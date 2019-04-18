300 Hindutva workers to join Congress

Shreyas H S By

RAICHUR: On Friday, Congress president Rahul Gandhi will land in Raichur, to address a rally in support of B V Nayak. At some point during the event, 300 workers, from hardline Hindutva organisations will reach the venue, only to pledge their support and join the Congress.

In an interesting turn of events, the Congress will be inducting these workers, supposedly disgruntled with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), signalling a rightward shift of the party’s political discourse, historically identified as secular.

The Karnataka Congress had started its campaign for the Lok Sabha elections from a temple ground in Raichur and on Friday, members of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Shiv Sena and Hindu Jagrana Vedike, will be joining the party.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, some of the leaders said that they are making the move due to the efforts of Congress leader Ravi Bose Raju. Bajrang Dal leader Santosh Reddy said, “The BJP has been using us for some time. While the party continues to reap benefits from our fight for Hindutva, our concerns remain unaddressed.”

Another leader, Raja Chandra Ramanagouda from the Shiv Sena, recalled an in which all pro-Hindutva organisations protested against the demolition of a Hindu shrine. “The police booked cases and opened rowdy-sheets. No BJP or RSS leaders came forward to rescue us. But Ravi Bose Raju extended help and got them removed.”

For Ajay Kumar of the Hindu Jagrana Vedike and Vijay Prasad of the Gau Rakshana Samiti, the move is all about Raju and the faith that these leaders have in him. “All these workers will continue to toil for Hindutva, while being active members of the Congress party,” they said.

Raju, however argued that the move was an effort to mainstream workers, who he called ‘misguided youth’. “These people felt that the Congress is a Muslim-appeasing party, which is not true. It is a party for all religions and is absolutely secular,” he said. “For over a decade they have been misused by the BJP and now they have resolved to join the Congress.”

On being asked if the move meant that the Congress was adopting a more soft-Hindutva stance, Raju said that it was not possible for the party to distance itself from Hindu practices as this was part of the culture of the country.

Cong chief, Naidu to attend rally in Raichur

On Friday, a day after one half of the state finishes voting, Raichur will play host to Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. Both leaders will address a rally in the city and Rahul is slated to arrive at 2pm to seek support for the coalition candidate B V Nayak. Rahul had earlier visited Raichur during last year’s assembly elections. He is expected to talk about the party’s manifesto and the party expects around 1 lakh people to attend the rally. Naidu’s presence will help attract the sizeable number of Andhra Pradesh migrants to the rally, organizers said.