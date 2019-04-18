A vote for New Delhi, but also for Bengaluru

Express News Service

BENGALURU: There is a dual value to the vote of Karnataka’s electorate, half of whom will be queueing up to exercise their franchise as you read this.

On Thursday, April 18, in the second phase of the general election, 14 Lok Sabha constituencies in South Karnataka, including Bengaluru, will see polling action. But the voters will not only be choosing their members of Parliament, they could also be foretelling the future of the ruling JD(S)-Congress coalition in the state.

A lot is at stake for both sides in terms of both numbers and prestige. The JD(S) has three crucial battles in Hassan, Mandya and Tumkur, with ex-PM

H D Deve Gowda in the fray in the last. Former Congress CM Siddaramaiah has a prestige battle in Mysore. And the BJP is invested in a pitched battle to up its overall numbers in Karnataka—the only southern state where it has a strong electoral foothold—to help make up for a possible shortfall in the Hindi heartland.

But top leaders from the often fractious JD(S)-Congress coalition camp are fighting not only to retain their base but also to boost their numbers in New Delhi.They see that as a vital bridge to cross to ensure the longevity of the coalition regime in Karnataka itself.

Will Congress-JD(S) bonhomie translate into votes this polls?

Siddaramaiah has, in fact, hinted that the state government’s stability depends on the outcome of the Lok Sabha polls.Time and again, BJP leaders, including state president B S Yeddyurappa, have reiterated that the government will not last beyond May 23.

On Thursday, for the coalition, how effective the transfer of votes proves to be at the grassroots — from Congress to JD(S) and in the reverse direction — will be the most crucial factor for their candidates, including Gowda and his two grandsons, Nikhil Kumar and Prajwal Revanna, who have taken the electoral plunge. Old rivalries and the recent heated negotiations over seats may cloud that process on the ground.

The run-up to the first phase of voting has already witnessed plenty drama. Providing an interesting last-minute twist, rebel Congress leader Ramesh Jarkiholi campaigned for the BJP on Wednesday. Even before, the canvas was filled with acrimonious exchanges, allegations and counter-allegations, even protests by the Chief Minister and his cabinet colleagues over I-T raids.

In the last few weeks, top leaders of the Congress and the JD(S), including Rahul Gandhi, Siddaramaiah and Deve Gowda, have addressed a number of joint rallies to send the message that they were united in their fight against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It remains to be seen if the message has percolated down to the level of workers or how the voters of the once-traditional rivals, respond to the newfound bonhomie. Remember, the JD(S)-Congress coalition was formed post assembly elections. This is the first time their coming together will be put to test.

On its part, the BJP seems to be bullish about its prospects with Yeddyurappa declaring on Wednesday that the party will win 10 out of Thursday’s 14. (Both sides, of course, claim they will get over 20 of the total 28 seats in the state.) But the BJP, while banking on the ‘Modi factor’, also hopes to benefit from the infighting in the coalition camp.

At the seat level, all eyes are on Mandya. The constituency, long considered a JD(S) bastion, is witnessing a high-drama contest between CM H D Kumaraswamy’s son Nikhil Kumar and veteran actress Sumalatha Ambareesh, an independent backed by the BJP. Nikhil is banking on the Gowda legacy and the well-oiled party machinery on the ground; Sumalatha is riding a sympathy wave and the huge fan-base her late husband, cine legend M H Ambareesh, had in the district.

Not wanting to leave anything to chance, the CM has been in Mandya for the last four days, criss-crossing the district. The actress, backed by many popular Kannada film actors, including Yash and Darshan, has drawn massive crowds at her rallies. Whether they get converted into votes is what remains to be seen.

In neighbouring Mysore-Kodagu constituency, former CM Siddaramaiah has been working hard to regain hold over his home district. After his humiliating defeat by a margin of over 36,000 votes from Chamundeshwari assembly segment in 2018, the former CM sees it as an opportunity to make a comeback. For Siddaramaiah, Nikhil and even Deve Gowda, it all depends on how well the coalition partners work for each other and ensure transfer of votes. This will be the X-factor even in the May 19 bypolls to two assembly segments — Kundagol and Chincholi. The results will be crucial for the survival of the government.

Apart from Mandya, Hassan, Tumkur and Mysore, and all four LS constituencies in Bangalore, Chikkaballapur and Kolar will also go to polls on Thursday. In the remaining 14 constituencies that vote on April 23, it is mostly a direct contest between the Congress and BJP as the JD(S) is not a major factor in Mumbai-Karnataka and Hyderabad-Karnataka regions.