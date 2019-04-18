After 10 years in service, Scoobi, the sniffer dog, gets a tearful farewell 

Gangadhar Hugar By

Express News Service

HAVERI: The district police gave a tearful sendoff to their sniffer dog Scoobi, who detected explosives for 10 long years.A befitting farewell was given to the animal on Tuesday. He is being dropped from the service on grounds of ill-health.

Scoobi, born in October 2008, was inducted into the Armed Reserve Police for training in January 2009 and got trained at Adugodi in Bengaluru. It was specially trained by the police in identifying explosives and later joined the service.

Scoobi was deployed for the first time on November 31, 2009, when the then President of India Pratibha Patil visited the Kaiga Atomic Power Station near Karwar along with the then Governor of Karnataka Hansraj Bhardwaj. His last duty was on November 3, 2018 when Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy visited Shivamogga.

Superintendent of Police K Parashuram said that overall in its 10 years of service, Scoobi was deployed on security duty of VIPs and VVIPs. Every police officer has appreciated its service,he said.

“The dog was relieved from duty as per the veterinary doctor’s advice over its illness. The retired Scoobi has been handed over to an animal lover as per the state government’s directive,”he added.