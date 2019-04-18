Home States Karnataka

After 10 years in service, Scoobi, the sniffer dog, gets a tearful farewell 

The district police gave a tearful sendoff to their sniffer dog Scoobi, who detected explosives for 10 long years.

Published: 18th April 2019 05:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2019 05:43 AM   |  A+A-

By Gangadhar Hugar
Express News Service

HAVERI: The district police gave a tearful sendoff to their sniffer dog Scoobi, who detected explosives for 10 long years.A befitting farewell was given to the animal on Tuesday. He is being dropped from the service on grounds of ill-health.

Scoobi, born in October 2008, was inducted into the Armed Reserve Police for training in January 2009 and got trained at Adugodi in Bengaluru. It was specially trained by the police in identifying explosives and later joined the service.  

Scoobi was deployed for the first time on November 31, 2009, when the then President of India Pratibha Patil visited the Kaiga Atomic Power Station near Karwar along with the then Governor of Karnataka Hansraj Bhardwaj. His last duty was on November 3, 2018 when Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy visited Shivamogga.

Superintendent of Police K Parashuram said that overall in its 10 years of service,  Scoobi was deployed on security duty of VIPs and VVIPs. Every police officer has appreciated its service,he said.

“The dog was relieved from duty as per the veterinary doctor’s advice over its illness. The retired Scoobi has been handed over to an animal lover as per the state government’s directive,”he added. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
First time voters show their finger marked with indelible ink, after casting their vote at Agarwal Vidyala in EVK Sampath Salai, Chennai.(Photo | Martin Louis,EPS)
India elections 2019: How did first-time voters feel after casting their vote?
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Senior citizens in Chennai exercise voting franchise
Gallery
Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan and his daughter Shruti Haasan cast their votes at a polling station in Alwarpet, Chennai. (Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019 star voters: Rajini, Kamal, Vijay, Suriya, Kumble and so many more 
One of Tamil cinema's most versatile actors, Vikram, has carved a niche for himself in the industry. As Vikram turns 53 today, take a look at some rare photos from his journey, that are sure to leave you with nostalgia. (Photos | EPS)
Happy birthday 'Chiyaan' Vikram: Here are some rare photos of the 'Anniyan' star
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp