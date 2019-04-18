Bengaluru shifts to low gear, voters head home, biz drops

Express News Service

BENGALURU: In stark contrast to the days when political processions caused traffic jams, Wednesday, a day before Bengaluru went to polls, saw a significant drop in traffic movement for most part of the day — except for about an hour late afternoon, when the city was drenched in welcome rain.

The city itself shifted into low gear with a large number of people moving to their home voting bases, and the lull is expected to continue from Thursday — the first phase of Lok Sabha polls in Karnataka, when Bengaluru also votes — till the Easter weekend.

Lok Sabha candidates from the three city constituencies — Bangalore North, Bangalore Central and Bangalore South — too took it a bit easy, visiting temples, coordinating with booth level and party workers or making last-minute arrangements.

On Wednesday, buses and trains departing from Bengaluru swelled with passengers headed to various parts of the state, Tamil Nadu (which also goes to polls on Thursday) and 11 other states.

This prompted Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) to deploy additional buses. Yeshwantpur and Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna (KSR) railway stations saw a swarm of passengers rushing home to cast their votes.

Hotels, canteens, provisional stores and traders saw a significant drop in business because of this slowdown ahead of polls.

Ramaiah, who runs a food stall in Malleswaram, said business was slow since Tuesday evening. “The number of people visiting my shop has dropped. I usually sell 150-200 plates of rice bath a day, but today I sold only 70 plates. I was prepared for it,” he said.

Prakash T N, an auto driver who usually operates near Malleswaram 18th Cross, is sure of a slowdown till April 21. “Tuesday evening saw a peak in business, till Wednesday afternoon. But the number of passengers dropped after 1pm. The situation is likely to continue till April 21 when people return to the city,” he said.

Last temple run

The roads may have been empty, but temples were full of candidates and their supporters. PC Mohan, BJP candidate from Bangalore Central, visited temples to seek his share of blessings. “I am confident, I have represented people as MLA and MP for 20 years from Bengaluru. I have been in touch with people, and my voters are watching me. I visited a temple to seek blessings of my deity,’’ he said.

B K Hariprasad, Congress candidate from Bangalore South, spent his day communicating with local leaders and party workers in the assembly segments.Krishna Byre Gowda, contesting from Bangalore North, was bubbling with confidence. “After carrying out mega campaigns in the past one month, I am relieved now and confident about tomorrow. I did not visit any temple, but invested my time meeting booth level and party workers,” he said.

Rizwan Arshad, testing his luck from Bangalore Central, said he could finally see his family after 12 days. “I would only see my children sleeping. Today, I spent time with my parents and children…it has boosted my confidence for tomorrow,” he said.