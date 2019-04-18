Home States Karnataka

Complaints filed against Rizwan Arshad, Tejasvi Surya

Another complaint was filed by HM Harish Kumar, an account superintendent from BWSSB in Jayanagar, against Tejasvi Surya and BJP party workers.

Published: 18th April 2019 05:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2019 05:34 AM   |  A+A-

Tejasvi Surya

Tejasvi Surya (Photo| P Jawahar/ EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After filing a complaint against Independent candidate for Bangalore Central Prakash Raj, the election commission’s flying squad officers have filed complaints against Bangalore Central Congress candidate Rizwan Arshad and South candidate BJP Tejasvi Surya. Rizwan is said to have campaigned in Doddenakundi without taking permission from the Election Commission, while Tejasvi is charged with misusing the Indian National flag.

The complaint filed by Venkatesh C (55), head of the flying squad of KR Puram, against Rizwan Arshad and his followers with HAL police  stated that on April 13, around 5 pm, Rizwan Arshad and his followers gathered near Kodandarama temple in Doddenakundi started campaigning without taking permission.

Another complaint was filed by HM Harish Kumar, an account superintendent from BWSSB in Jayanagar, against Tejasvi Surya and BJP party workers. He stated BJP party workers allegedly uploaded a photo of Tejasvi Surya with the national flag photo shopped on his shoulder, for an online campaign.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rizwan Arshad Tejasvi Surya

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
First time voters show their finger marked with indelible ink, after casting their vote at Agarwal Vidyala in EVK Sampath Salai, Chennai.(Photo | Martin Louis,EPS)
India elections 2019: How did first-time voters feel after casting their vote?
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Senior citizens in Chennai exercise voting franchise
Gallery
Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan and his daughter Shruti Haasan cast their votes at a polling station in Alwarpet, Chennai. (Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019 star voters: Rajini, Kamal, Vijay, Suriya, Kumble and so many more 
One of Tamil cinema's most versatile actors, Vikram, has carved a niche for himself in the industry. As Vikram turns 53 today, take a look at some rare photos from his journey, that are sure to leave you with nostalgia. (Photos | EPS)
Happy birthday 'Chiyaan' Vikram: Here are some rare photos of the 'Anniyan' star
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp