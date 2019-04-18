Complaints filed against Rizwan Arshad, Tejasvi Surya

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After filing a complaint against Independent candidate for Bangalore Central Prakash Raj, the election commission’s flying squad officers have filed complaints against Bangalore Central Congress candidate Rizwan Arshad and South candidate BJP Tejasvi Surya. Rizwan is said to have campaigned in Doddenakundi without taking permission from the Election Commission, while Tejasvi is charged with misusing the Indian National flag.

The complaint filed by Venkatesh C (55), head of the flying squad of KR Puram, against Rizwan Arshad and his followers with HAL police stated that on April 13, around 5 pm, Rizwan Arshad and his followers gathered near Kodandarama temple in Doddenakundi started campaigning without taking permission.

Another complaint was filed by HM Harish Kumar, an account superintendent from BWSSB in Jayanagar, against Tejasvi Surya and BJP party workers. He stated BJP party workers allegedly uploaded a photo of Tejasvi Surya with the national flag photo shopped on his shoulder, for an online campaign.