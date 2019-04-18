Congress gambles, hopes to reclaim bastion in Haveri Lok Sabha constituency

Express News Service

HAVERI: The Congress, which was firmly entrenched in Haveri Lok Sabha constituency for a record 50 years, is having trouble finding its feet in the quicksands of new-age politics, and where the BJP star is on the ascendant.

In the 16 elections held so far since 1952, 10 MPs were from the minority community, all of them from the Congress. But after three back-to-back defeats since 2008, the grand old party is making a paradigm shift in strategy, and opting for a candidate from the majority community. It’s a gamble, and the party hopes it will help reclaim its old bastion from the BJP.

The Congress is pitching DR Patil, four-time MLA from Gadag, against BJP’s Shivakumar Udasi, two-time MP. Though Patil is known for his clean image, Congress supporters feel that the party could have gone for a better, younger candidate who mingles easily with the people. However, with leaders like Zameer Ahmed Khan, Haveri district minister, HK Patil, former minister and DR Patil’s cousin, and the bulk of minority and OBC votes, the Congress hopes to bridge the crucial 8%-10% vote gap.

Though there is an anti-incumbency wave against sitting MP Udasi -- the people feel he hasn’t done anything significant in the past 10 years, and is also inaccessible -- the candidate doesn’t seem to matter as voters want to give Prime Minister Narendra Modi another chance. “The Congress ruled for more than 50 years. Now, Modi has done some good work in the past five years and is asking for another term. What’s wrong in giving it to him?” asks Shivu Hiremath, a taxi driver from Gadag.

NDA’s economic reforms, like GST and demonetisation, inconvenienced traders, farmers and the labour class in this predominantly arid agricultural region. But the people here are ready to forget those bitter memories in the interest of national security, which they feel only Modi can handle. “They (terrorists) barged into a high-security 5-star hotel and killed scores of innocents. What did the Congress government do in retaliation? But see what Modi did after Pulwama,” says Hiranna Uppin, owner of a tempo in Haveri, as he proudly recalls the surgical strike.

Nationalist sentiments are running high in this Mumbai-Karnataka belt, which is but expected as the BJP has struck deep roots here in the past decade.

The is no dearth for problems in the constituency, which comprises Haveri and Gadag districts. A lack of job opportunities has forced the youth to migrate to cities like Hubballi, Bengaluru, Mangaluru in search of jobs.

With more than 90 per cent of the agricultural fields dependent on rain, weak monsoons have resulted in widespread agro distress in the past few years. The Mahadayi project, which was to bring water to Gadag, is yet to see the light of day. The 24x7 water supply project of Gadag-Betageri has not helped solve the drinking water problem fully in the twin towns, and it’s common to see people fetching water from faraway places. Groundwater levels have plummeted, leaving farmers with no choice but to cultivate their lands only during the monsoons. Neither is there sufficient water for livestock.

Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy’s farm loan waiver has helped farmers mitigate the financial crisis to a large extent, and may help the Congress candidate in rural pockets. “The Rs 50,000 loan waiver was a big relief as banks stopped harassing us when we were in deep trouble,” says Ravi Hiremath from Magadi village in Gadag taluk.

Here, nationalism matters little, and there is also a discontent with the BJP. Urchappa Kundi, a former gram panchayat member from Magadi village, feels that Modi hasn’t done anything for farmers. “Not one farmer from our village benefited from the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima

Yojana, as the village is falsely categorised as ‘irrigated’ in agriculture department records. So 300 farmers have approached court for justice. The prices of chilli and groundnuts have fallen,” he says in anger, adding that people are not interested in the election as it hardly benefits them.

The people of Hulakoti, Patil’s native village, back him strongly. “Not once did Udasi visit our village in the past 10 years. Both HK Patil and DR Patil have done a lot for us, they understand our problems,” says Govindraddi Mirli, an 80-year-old who has seen many elections come and go.

‘Modi wave will help all BJP candidates’

Why should people vote for you?

I have implemented many development works, including road and railway projects. Our constituency was the first in implementing the Ujjwal scheme, under which we provided 1.92 lakhs gas connections to poor families. Even Passport Seva Kendra was started in Gadag. As a Parliamentarian, I have sincerely raised my voice in favor our people.

What are issues under which you are seeking votes?

I have a developmental agenda in mind, and want to provide a transparent and corruption-free administration.

Do you think Modi wave will alone help you?

Naturally, Modi wave will help all BJP candidates because there are no scams and no corruption charges against the government.

‘Cong will come back to power, it’s 100% sure’

Why should people vote for you this time around?

Because we say what we do and we do what we say. PM Modi said that he will convert black money to white money, and would give people Rs 15 lakh in their accounts. They have made promises, but have done nothing.

Did Congress fulfill their promises?

Of course, Rahul Gandhi promised to waive farmers’ loan before the election. Now, loans have been waived in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

Did Modi wave affect Congress this time?

There is no Modi wave this time. Now, there is anti-Modi wave, especially after demonetisation.There is a Congress wave this time, and development, and the party will come back to power again, it’s 100 percent sure.