Farmer’s daughter scores 97.5% in PU exam, village cheers

A farmer’s daughter in Chulaki village of Saudatti taluk has brought laurels to this drought-hit village.

Published: 18th April 2019 05:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2019 05:42 AM   |  A+A-

Parents and villagers with Pavitra outside their house in Chulaki village of Saundatti | Express

By Sunil Patil
Express News Service

BELAGAVI: A farmer’s daughter in Chulaki village of Saudatti taluk has brought laurels to this drought-hit village. The arts student, Pavitra Mallappa Pujar, has scored 97.5 per cent marks in II PU examinations which in turn gave a new ray of hope for her family which was under immense stress due to unprecedented drought.

Pavitra has topped in Kumareshwar PU College of Saudatti. Not just her family, but all families of Chulaki village are celebrating her success now. Moreover, her achievement has become the main talk in neighbouring villages.

Her father Mallappa is a farmer while mother Nagawwa supports him in agriculture work. Her younger brother Somling is studying for SSLC. Both the children support their parents in farming activities during their free time. Pujar family owns two acres of agricultural land and it is the only source of income for their livelihood. But Chulaki village has suffered severe drought continuously for the past 5-6 years. In addition, they have faced crop losses in kharif and rabi seasons last year.

The condition is such that families in the village are struggling to buy even grocery, so they can have two meals a day. Though it is difficult to find money for educational expenditure, Pavitra’s parents worked as daily wagers under MGNREGA and in agricultural land of other farmers to make money. Their efforts and Pavitra’s dedication yielded fruitful results as she secured first place in the college.

“My parents are uneducated due to which they are facing poverty. But they are struggling to educate me and my brother. I will make them proud and I want to see them happy all time as I want to secure a government job. I will complete my graduation and will appear for KAS examination,” Pavitra said.
Pleased by the remarkable achievement of Pavitra, braving all odds, principal of the college S B Kori has promised to bear her educational expenses for higher studies.

