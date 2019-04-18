Lok Sabha elections 2019: Polling officer dies of heart attack in Karnataka

By IANS

BENGALURU: A 53-year-old polling officer died of heart attack on Thursday in Karnataka's Chamarajanagar reserved (SC) Lok Sabha constituency where polling was underway, an official said.

Shantamurthy, who hailed from Hannur, suffered the heart attack at polling booth number 48 around 10.30 a.m. and died on the way to a hospital, returning officer B.B. Cauvery told IANS on phone from Chamarajanagar, about 140 km from Bengaluru.

"He was fine when he reported for duty at 6.30 a.m.," Cauvery said.