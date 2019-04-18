Mangaluru migrant fishermen throw anchor, head home to vote

Arockiaraj Johnbosco By

Express News Service

MANGALURU:On Wednesday, the Mangaluru Central station was busier than usual around the time that the Mangaluru Central-Chennai Central Mail was scheduled to depart. For the thousands of workers working in the fisheries sectorin Tamil Nadu, the elections have brought the opportunity to head home.

“I work as a boat driver at Malpe and I moored my fishing boat today. I told the owner that she could wait at anchor for a couple of days while my vote cannot,” quipped Ravi, a fisherman from Manguntu near Uchipuli in Ramanathapuram district. Ravi, along with many other workers from Tamil Nadu, work in Coastal Karnataka as the waters are safer here.

Most workers who migrate are from southern parts of Tamil Nadu. Heightened tensions between the fishermen and the Sri Lankan Navy, who confiscate the boats and jail the fishermen for allegedly trespass, led these workers here many years back.

The arrival of Easter as well as Good Friday, is just the icing on the cake that the fishermen were hoping for. Most of them are Catholics. “I can vote and stay back for Good Friday and Easter before heading back to Mangaluru. We have one month of fishing left as the annual ban comes into effect from June,” said Ashton Jebamalai, a fisherman from Thangachimadam in Rameswaram.

Meanwhile, as one batch leaves, others arrive back, fresh from a break for voting in Andhra Pradesh.

Ac cording to Dayananda Suvarna, a fishermen leader at Malpe, the fishing harbours will remain closed for election day on Thursday. “Most of the boats are moored in the dock,” he said.