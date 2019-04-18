Home States Karnataka

Mangaluru migrant fishermen throw anchor, head home to vote

The arrival of Easter as well as Good Friday, is just the icing on the cake that the fishermen were hoping for. Most of them are Catholics.

Published: 18th April 2019 05:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2019 05:37 AM   |  A+A-

Boats docked in the harbour as all fishermen make for home to cast votes | Express

By Arockiaraj Johnbosco
Express News Service

MANGALURU:On Wednesday, the Mangaluru Central station was busier than usual around the time that the Mangaluru Central-Chennai Central Mail was scheduled to depart. For the thousands of workers working in the fisheries sectorin Tamil Nadu, the elections have brought the opportunity to head home.

“I work as a boat driver at Malpe and I moored my fishing boat today. I told the owner that she could wait at anchor for a couple of days while my vote cannot,” quipped Ravi, a fisherman from Manguntu near Uchipuli in Ramanathapuram district. Ravi, along with many other workers from Tamil Nadu, work in Coastal Karnataka as the waters are safer here.

Most workers who migrate are from southern parts of Tamil Nadu. Heightened tensions between the fishermen and the Sri Lankan Navy, who confiscate the boats and jail the fishermen for allegedly trespass, led these workers here many years back.

The arrival of Easter as well as Good Friday, is just the icing on the cake that the fishermen were hoping for. Most of them are Catholics. “I can vote and stay back for Good Friday and Easter before heading back to Mangaluru. We have one month of fishing left as the annual ban comes into effect from June,” said Ashton Jebamalai, a fisherman from Thangachimadam in Rameswaram.

Meanwhile, as one batch leaves, others arrive back, fresh from a break for voting in Andhra Pradesh.
Ac cording to Dayananda Suvarna, a fishermen leader at Malpe, the fishing harbours will remain closed for election day on Thursday. “Most of the boats are moored in the dock,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mangaluru Central station

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
First time voters show their finger marked with indelible ink, after casting their vote at Agarwal Vidyala in EVK Sampath Salai, Chennai.(Photo | Martin Louis,EPS)
India elections 2019: How did first-time voters feel after casting their vote?
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Senior citizens in Chennai exercise voting franchise
Gallery
Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan and his daughter Shruti Haasan cast their votes at a polling station in Alwarpet, Chennai. (Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019 star voters: Rajini, Kamal, Vijay, Suriya, Kumble and so many more 
One of Tamil cinema's most versatile actors, Vikram, has carved a niche for himself in the industry. As Vikram turns 53 today, take a look at some rare photos from his journey, that are sure to leave you with nostalgia. (Photos | EPS)
Happy birthday 'Chiyaan' Vikram: Here are some rare photos of the 'Anniyan' star
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp