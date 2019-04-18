Poll diaries: It is raining money!

By Express News Service

‘Treasure Hunt’ or ‘Pass the Parcel’

It is raining money! As the sun set on Wednesday, you could play Treasure Hunt and quite literally, hit the jackpot. Currency notes were being stuffed away in the most unlikely places -- unused farmhouses, milk cans, poultry vans, garages and even dustbins - in denominations of Rs 500 and Rs 2,000.

Cash was reaching the voters, was the buzz on the grapevine, and parties were planning to use points of distribution that arouse the least suspicion. Speaking off the record, some experts in this field of bribery suggest that in order to beat the super-alert IT sleuths, political parties and candidates are operating under a heavy veil of secrecy, and have to spend money without getting busted.

And as everyone knows, politicians of all hues indulge in this largesse. Money is usually distributed one or two days before elections, and the usual strategy is through a trusted ‘wholesale’ and ‘retail’ network. ‘Wholesale’ distributors collect money for the entire assembly segment or corporation ward, and ‘retailers’ distribute it to the blocks. Many loyal party workers are assigned this difficult task of passing the parcel. But then, no one really squeals on the goodies, because in this game, everyone is a beneficiary.

Early bird gets to vote first

You could call Sanjeev Kulkarni from Hubballi an eager beaver; he’s always been the first voter in his booth. This self-motivated voter has never missed an election either, in the past 15 years - a rarity in these times of low voting percentage. What drives Kulkarni? He ensures he reaches the poll booth well in advance. “When I turned 18, I was very excited that I could finally cast my vote.

The craze was such that I got up early in the morning, got ready and reached the booth. It was a kind of kick to cast the first vote. I decided to continue this in every elections. Currently working with Deshpande Foundation, his vote is in Gokul Road, under Hubballi-Dharwad Central constituency. He says his inspiration is his grandfather, a doctor with a deep belief in the ballot, and voting as a sacred ritual. For the assembly election, Sanjeev had reached the polling booth at 6.30am when officials were just setting up the booth. He recalls, while working in Rajasthan on a company assignment, coming down 1,500km to cast his vote. And you guessed right -- even then, he was the first in line!