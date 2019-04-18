Ten held for stealing steel from railway tracks

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Ten individuals were nabbed by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) for stealing steel bars used in constructing railway bridges in Hindupur, under Bengaluru Railway Division. All have been remanded to judicial custody.

According to a senior railway official, the arrests were done on Tuesday. Sudden raids were conducted in the houses of those who stole them. A total of 17 steel bars, each weighing sixkg, worth `1.5 lakh, were recovered.

Seven persons were involved in the crime, which took place over the last few months. “A contractor had left the steel near the railway tracks after he had abandoned the project midway. This group found out and removed the bars one at at a time in the dark,” he said.