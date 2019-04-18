Home States Karnataka

 This school in Chamarajpet has been uniting voters since Independence

Chamarajpet was formed in the late 19th century when the then Mysuru Maharaja saw it fit to reserve space for public amenities.

Published: 18th April 2019 03:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2019 04:41 AM   |  A+A-

This Morarji Desari Model school is about 90 years old | nagaraja gadekal

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: For decades, the Morarji Model school in Chamarajpet, has played an important role in the country’s elections. The school, which is around 90 years old, serves to unite voters in the area like no political campaign can, with residents flocking to cast their vote at the school for all elections since independence.

Chamarajpet was formed in the late 19th century when the then Mysuru Maharaja saw it fit to reserve space for public amenities. Years later, the government school was constructed and the charming structure played host to its first polling booth in 1951.

Shivashankar, a resident of Chamarajpet, has a special connection with the school. “My grandfather and my father would vote in the same school. I have also always voted in this school. I remember coming here with my father when I was younger. He is not with us anymore and visiting this polling booth always brings back fond memories,” he said.

“This school is more than 90 years old, the building however has the same charm today as it did when we were students,” says former BBMP Councillor BV Ganesh, who studied here in the sixties. “The Mysuru Maharaja had the vision of starting a school in each layout and as this one was formed, the school came up subsequently as per plan,” Ganesh said.

Seetha Raghavendra, another resident who has never missed an election said, “I have been voting here since I was eligible. My family members also come here to cast their vote. This school awakens a sense of nostalgia,” said the 79-year-old. Such was her dedication to show up to vote, that she did not let any family functions or other issues stop her, including her son’s thread ceremony, which she promptly finished in the morning and showed up to vote in the afternoon.

There are four polling booths set up at the school premises which houses more than 32 rooms. Talking about how the school developed from two separate institutions for boys and girls to a single school, Kasturi Kumar, Former Principal, said, “In the 90’s, the number of students started reducing and then the school was handed over to the Social Welfare Department, which converted it into a residential school. The Morarji Desai Residential Model School, started in 1995,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
First time voters show their finger marked with indelible ink, after casting their vote at Agarwal Vidyala in EVK Sampath Salai, Chennai.(Photo | Martin Louis,EPS)
India elections 2019: How did first-time voters feel after casting their vote?
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Senior citizens in Chennai exercise voting franchise
Gallery
These new age mothers carried their babies with them to cast their votes at Mamudan block in Bengaluru's Basavanagidi constituency (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Lok Sabha Elections Phase 2: Sun, old age and stereotypes... these voters braved it all for democracy
Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan and his daughter Shruti Haasan cast their votes at a polling station in Alwarpet, Chennai. (Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019 star voters: Rajini, Kamal, Vijay, Suriya, Kumble and so many more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp