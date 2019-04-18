 This school in Chamarajpet has been uniting voters since Independence

Ashwini M Sripad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: For decades, the Morarji Model school in Chamarajpet, has played an important role in the country’s elections. The school, which is around 90 years old, serves to unite voters in the area like no political campaign can, with residents flocking to cast their vote at the school for all elections since independence.

Chamarajpet was formed in the late 19th century when the then Mysuru Maharaja saw it fit to reserve space for public amenities. Years later, the government school was constructed and the charming structure played host to its first polling booth in 1951.

Shivashankar, a resident of Chamarajpet, has a special connection with the school. “My grandfather and my father would vote in the same school. I have also always voted in this school. I remember coming here with my father when I was younger. He is not with us anymore and visiting this polling booth always brings back fond memories,” he said.

“This school is more than 90 years old, the building however has the same charm today as it did when we were students,” says former BBMP Councillor BV Ganesh, who studied here in the sixties. “The Mysuru Maharaja had the vision of starting a school in each layout and as this one was formed, the school came up subsequently as per plan,” Ganesh said.

Seetha Raghavendra, another resident who has never missed an election said, “I have been voting here since I was eligible. My family members also come here to cast their vote. This school awakens a sense of nostalgia,” said the 79-year-old. Such was her dedication to show up to vote, that she did not let any family functions or other issues stop her, including her son’s thread ceremony, which she promptly finished in the morning and showed up to vote in the afternoon.

There are four polling booths set up at the school premises which houses more than 32 rooms. Talking about how the school developed from two separate institutions for boys and girls to a single school, Kasturi Kumar, Former Principal, said, “In the 90’s, the number of students started reducing and then the school was handed over to the Social Welfare Department, which converted it into a residential school. The Morarji Desai Residential Model School, started in 1995,” he said.