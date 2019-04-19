Home States Karnataka

Activists oppose Rahul Gandhi’s comments on night traffic ban

Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s remarks on existing night traffic ban on the road that cuts through Bandipur Tiger Reserve has evoked sharp reactions from wildlife experts in Karnataka.

BENGALURU: Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s remarks on existing night traffic ban on the road that cuts through Bandipur Tiger Reserve has evoked sharp reactions from wildlife experts in Karnataka.
They said that the Congress president has been ill-informed about the ongoing tussle between the two states. Addressing a rally in Wayanad on Wednesday, Rahul said that the problems pertaining to night traffic ban will be looked into. The statement, however, was not taken well.

There is a ban on night traffic on the highway cutting through Bandipur for the last eight years. Karnataka government also improved the alternative route, which is open 24 hours.

Praveen Bhargav, trustee, Wildlife First, said that Rahul probably may not be aware that the issue of night traffic ban is before the SC. “We sincerely urge him not to take up these issues in the larger interest of wildlife protection. Rahul had visited the Bandipur and Nagarhole landscapes in 2008 and had expressed his support for conservation,” he said.  
N Badusash, president, Wayanad Parkruthi Samrakshana Samithi, said a memorandum has been submitted to Congress president detailing the wildlife issues faced in Waynad.

