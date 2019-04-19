Karnataka poll diaries

By Express News Service

It’s a short ferry ride to polling booth for residents of this islet

Going to the polling stations on Thursday was a short ferry ride for the residents of Pavoor Uliya near Adyar in Mangaluru. This is their mode of transportation every day. The tiny island is in the middle of Netravathi river and it was recently in the news after illegal sand miners damaged the foot bridge built by the people connecting them to the mainland. The island has 50 voters. The hamlet once had nearly 300 people but most have left the place due to lack of connectivity. Though their pleas for proper connectivity have fallen on deaf ears, they still vote every election. “We vote because it is our duty,” said Frederic Monteiro, a resident.

3 deaths on polling day, but spirit remains unshaken

Madhu Jain, a resident of Krishnaraja Sagara, Mandya district, attended the last rites

of her husband Satish and went straight to the polling booth to perform her civic responsiblity on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Bomme Gowda (55) from Malanayakanahalli village in the district died after returning home from the polling booth. His family and neighbours were in shock after hearing the news. Janata Dal (Secular) Mandya candidate Nikhil Kumar visited the family and offered his condolences.

In Chamarajanagar district, a lecturer deputed on poll duty at a booth, died of cardiac arrest.

From hospital to booth, freedom fighter in the true sense

He was hospitalised for Chronic Kidney Disease, but that didn’t stop him from going out and casting his vote in Bengaluru. 94-year-old Anantha Charya Agniothri, a freedom fighter, got inked on Thursday, even when his condition didn’t allow him to.

Even though he was advised not to leave the hospital during his treatment, he still spoke to the Managing Director of Sagar Hospital in Jayanagar and got permission to cast his vote and come back. “Many doctors and nurses from the hospital were inspired by him. When a person in this condition can vote, then anyone can,” said Sanjeev Hiremath, Chief Consultant Nephrologist.

Villagers use ‘no vote’ Brahmastra to get water woes addressed

Chitradurga: Voters of four booths in Chitradurga district decided to boycott polling on Thursday morning. However, after election authorities intervened, the boycott was called off at two stations. The residents of Nagaraghatta, Obayyanahalli, Panjarahatti and Ayyanahalli were protesting seeking regular supply of drinking water and other infrastructure. However, election authorities intervened at Ayyanahalli and Nagaraghatta where the voting began at 10 am. In Panjarahatti and Obayyanahalli, voters were reluctant till the last moment and not even a single vote was cast.

With mehendi and ink mark,they step into new life

The election officers and people waiting to vote at Bhagya Nagara polling station in Tumakuru were in for a surprise when they saw a man and a woman in wedding attire waiting to exercise their franchise. Apoorva, a BBM graduate and Praveen Kumar, an engineer — the couple — had their wedding reception on Wednesday evening and the ‘muhurtham’ on Thursday morning. However, for the couple the nation came first and they straight went to the polling booth — 4 km from the marriage hall — after entering into wedlock. “This is the second time that I am voting .... one should not miss the opportunity,” she said.

Car accident did not stop this 62-year-old from voting

A retired government official M Y Riyazuddin met with an accident a few weeks back with a speeding car crashing into his two-wheeler, where he lost his balance and had a bad fall injuring his knee. In spite of the doctor asking him to take three months of complete bed rest, the 62-year-old still wanted to go out and vote. With the help of his sons, he was able to to cast his vote.“My father was so adamant about casting vote. Even though he is in pain and can’t rest his right leg on the ground, he chose to vote. We are inspired by him,” said Anzar Shayez, Riyazuddin’s son.

An inked finger or a toe, all that matters is hitting the button

It was a proud moment for 29-year-old Vishwas K S on Thursday after he cast his vote. Like other voters, who posted pictures with their inked finger, Vishwas posted one with his inked toe. Vishwas had lost both his hands in an accident at the age of 10. While trying to water a cemented portion of his newly-constructed house, a young Vishwas lost balance and fell down from his terrace on to live electric wires. “Voting is our right and we should cast our vote to choose the right leader. Being a physically challenged person doesn’t mean that I can’t caste my vote. I don’t miss out voting for any elections,” he said.

All the way from London to Bengaluru, to vote

Travelling 4,990 miles just to vote. Yes, you read it right. Sakshi G Lunavat, a 22-year-old from London, came to Benglauru to cast her first vote in the Parliamentary election. Sakshi is currently doing her Masters in Business Administration at Brunel University, London. Sakshi said people should focus on the development of the country and her vote is for those who will work towards the nation’s development. Sakshi, along with her mother, exercised her franchise for the first time at the BBMP Junior College and High School,Tasker Town, Shivajinagar, in Bengaluru. Sakshi is an inspiration to all those who missed pressing the EVM button.

Got inked every election and still going strong at 95

Age is just a a number for 95-year-old Kanthamma, who stepped out to vote on Thursday. A resident of Banshankari 3rd stage, she cast her vote from Bangalore South. Kanthamma has been voting since the time she became eligible to vote and has never missed any election. “My husband was in the Army. Even though we had to keep moving to different places, we made sure that we voted. Earlier, there were no ID cards, we just had to go and vote. I keep encouraging my children and grandchildren to never miss out on voting. We should all vote for a better future,” she added.

Unable to walk, but never missed the ballot booth

Former stenographer of HAL, 86-year-old Krishna Rao, on Thursday, came to polling booth 197 to cast his vote in spite of health issues. Even his 55-year-old daughter, Rekha Rao accompanied him. “I did not want to miss out voting this time. Due to old age, I have multiple health problems.It is difficult to even walk, but I have never missed out on voting and I want to keep that going. Every individual, especially the youngsters, should and must vote. They are the future and they should start taking up the responsibility from the beginning,” Rao said.