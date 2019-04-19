Lok Sabha elections: Missing names leave 29 inmates of Abhalashrama home dejected

Ashwini M Sripad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Just before her PU II exams, 18-year-old Anushree took part in a voting awareness drive conducted by her college. Along with her classmates, Anushree visited various places in Hanumanthnagar, urging people to vote on poll day. Having turned 18 herself, Anushree was also looking forward to vote for the first time.

“I was very excited as it was my first election where my vote would matter. But my name was not present in the electoral list,” the disappointed teenager said. Like Anushree, 29 young women from Abhalashrama, South India’s oldest home for destitute women (started in 1905) are equally dejected. Aged between 19 and 35, they were hoping to vote for the Lok Sabha elections on Thursday.

BV Shesha, Honorary Secretary, Abhalashrama, said that at present they have 90 women on campus. “Priority for admission is given to girls who don’t have parents. We also have women who are victims of domestic violence. When they are admitted here, if they do not have any documents, based on our official letter, an Aadhaar card is issued to them. In February, we had submitted names of 29 girls

for inclusion in the electoral rolls, but it did not happen,’’ he said.

Asha who works as a cook here stepped out of her house after being victimised by domestic violence. She had a voter ID card before, but had never voted. “After I joined this ashrama, talking to these college-going girls made me feel that I should also vote. Since I did not have a voter ID with a local address, I had applied for a voter card. But it never came,’’ she said.