Karnataka will see change after May 23: Narendra Modi

The PM seemed to be echoing the statements of his party national president Amit Shah and state chief B S Yeddyurappa, who had said the coalition will collapse.

Published: 19th April 2019 05:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2019 05:03 AM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi

PM Modi. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BAGALKOTCHIKKODI: This was a big hint from none other than the Prime Minister himself. “A big change will happen in state politics after May 23. The alliance government will come under immense pressure as soon as BJP gains a majority in the Lok Sabha polls,” claimed Narendra Modi while addressing a huge gathering in Bagalkot on Thursday even as 14 Lok Sabha seats in the southern parts of the state were voting.The PM seemed to be echoing the statements of his party national president Amit Shah and state chief B S Yeddyurappa, who had said the coalition will collapse.

Narendra Modi

