Politicians utter prayers before heading to polling station

Before they made their way to the polling booths, many politicians took some time earlier in the day to turn to the Gods and offer their prayers on Thursday.

Published: 19th April 2019 05:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2019 05:09 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Before they made their way to the polling booths, many politicians took some time earlier in the day to turn to the Gods and offer their prayers on Thursday.

Former prime minister and Tumkur JD(S) candidate H D Deve Gowda visited the ancestral Haradanahalli Eshwara temple in his hometown with son H D Revanna and grandson Prajwal, who is also a candidate, before casting his vote in Paduvalahippe. This is the same temple Gowda visited before voting in 2014, when he contested as a candidate in Hassan.    

Former chief minister Siddaramaiahalso took time to fly in from Kalaburagi to his hometown Mysuru to visit Siddarameshwara Temple in Siddaramanahundi before casting his vote, after which he left for Ballari in a chopper.

Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy visited Adichunchanagiri mutt and sought the swamiji’s blessings before going to vote in Ketiganahalli. He was accompanied by wife Anita Kumaraswamy and son Nikhil, who is a candidate from Mandya.

Water Resources Minister D K Shivakumar too visited Kabbalamma temple at Sathnur with wife Usha Shivakumar and daughter Aishwarya before voting in Doddahalahalli.BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje visited Ambalpaadi Mahakaali and Srikrishna temples in her constituency - Udupi-Chickmagalur before arriving in Bengaluru to cast her vote.

Bangalore South BJP candidate Tejasvi Surya cast his vote after offering prayers at home.Union Minister and Bangalore North BJP candidate D V Sadananda Gowda, on the other hand, performed yoga and went to vote with wife Datty.

