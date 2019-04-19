Phase 1 Lok Sabha elections: Both coalition, BJP claim victory

Home States Karnataka

The mood in the opposition BJP was also upbeat. Party state president B S Yeddyurappa said that BJP expected a win in 8-10 seats.

BENGALURU: After the end of polling for 14 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state, both BJP and the Congress-JD(S) coalition exuded confidence that they would win the maximum number of seats.

State Congress president Dinesh Gundu Rao told The New Indian Express that Congress would win 11 of the 14 seats that went to polls on Thursday. Asked if the ‘vote transfer’ between the allies had happened, he said, “If not a 100 per cent, a substantial chunk of the vote has been transferred to the allies.”
Deputy Chief Minister

G Parameshwara said the coalition was strong in most of the southern Karnataka seats which went to polls. “These seats are part of Old Mysore and naturally we enjoy an advantage,” he said. JD(S) supremo Deve Gowda also predicted a win in 10 out of 14 seats.

The mood in the opposition BJP was also upbeat. Party state president B S Yeddyurappa said that BJP expected a win in 8-10 seats. “The voting percentage in many parts is good and favours us.”

Senior leader C T Ravi and Udupi-Chikmagalur candidate Shobha Karandlaje expressed confidence that the results would favour the BJP. “Bangalore’s voting response should have been better. It is time to consider compulsory voting, looking at the voter apathy in many parts of Bengaluru,” Ravi said.

Talking about the vote transfer, political analyst B S Murthy said, “In large parts of the state, JD(S) and Congress appear to have benefited while in Mandya, Hassan and Tumkur, JD(S) appears to have been benefited.”

