Plaint filed against Tejasvi Surya for poll code violation

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A complaint has been filed against Bangalore South BJP candidate Tejasvi Surya for allegedly violating model code of conduct (MCC) by using social media to ask people to vote for him when the polling was on Thursday. Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Sanjiv Kumar on Thursday said the complaint was filed against the candidate for violating the rules by asking people to vote by using his Facebook live account.

In another case, MCC Nodal officer from KR Puram assembly constituency filed a complaint stating 22 EPIC cards, voters list booklet that belongs to KR Puram assembly constituency and election campaign materials of Congress candidate from Bangalore North were found in at Voche Interior Studio on Hennur main road in Bengaluru.

The Election Commission has also filed MCC violation case against Manjunathachari, a ex-member of city municipal corporation in Chikkaballapura for allegedly distributing money at the Congress office seeking vote for the Congress candidate. A complaint was also filed against distribution of rice bath and curd rice to voters in front of Government PU college, Bettadapura village in Mysore district on Thursday.