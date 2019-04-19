Home States Karnataka

Plaint filed against Tejasvi Surya for poll code violation

A complaint was also filed against distribution of rice bath and curd rice to voters in front of Government PU college, Bettadapura village in Mysore district on Thursday.

Published: 19th April 2019 05:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2019 05:04 AM   |  A+A-

Tejasvi surya

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A complaint has been filed against Bangalore South BJP candidate Tejasvi Surya for allegedly violating model code of conduct (MCC) by using social media to ask people to vote for him when the polling was on Thursday. Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Sanjiv Kumar on Thursday said the complaint was filed against the candidate for violating the rules by asking people to vote by using his Facebook live account.

In another case, MCC Nodal officer from KR Puram assembly constituency filed a complaint stating 22 EPIC cards, voters list booklet that belongs to KR Puram assembly constituency and election campaign materials of Congress candidate from Bangalore North were found in at Voche Interior Studio on Hennur main road in Bengaluru. 

The Election Commission has also filed MCC violation case against Manjunathachari, a ex-member of city municipal corporation in Chikkaballapura for allegedly distributing money at the Congress office seeking vote for the Congress candidate. A complaint was also filed against distribution of rice bath and curd rice to voters in front of Government PU college, Bettadapura village in Mysore district on Thursday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tejasvi Surya model code of conduct Bangalore South Lok Sabha Elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
First time voters show their finger marked with indelible ink, after casting their vote at Agarwal Vidyala in EVK Sampath Salai, Chennai.(Photo | Martin Louis,EPS)
India elections 2019: How did first-time voters feel after casting their vote?
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Senior citizens in Chennai exercise voting franchise
Gallery
These new age mothers carried their babies with them to cast their votes at Mamudan block in Bengaluru's Basavanagidi constituency (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Lok Sabha Elections Phase 2: Sun, old age and stereotypes... these voters braved it all for democracy
Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan and his daughter Shruti Haasan cast their votes at a polling station in Alwarpet, Chennai. (Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019 star voters: Rajini, Kamal, Vijay, Suriya, Kumble and so many more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp